Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russian FM’s remarks show Moscow has forgotten or not learned the lessons of WWII.

A rocket attack hit a dwelling and a church in the city of Odesa in southwestern Ukraine, killing a child and injuring another, officials have said.

More than 100 civilians have been evacuated from the Mariupol steel plant after weeks of bombardment, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says.

Germany’s foreign minister says sanctions imposed on Russia will not be lifted until Moscow reaches a peace agreement with Kyiv.

Nearly 5.5 million Ukrainians, mostly women and children, have fled Ukraine, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees says.

25 seconds ago (21:26 GMT)

Russia reroutes internet traffic in occupied Ukraine to its infrastructure

Russia has rerouted internet traffic in the occupied Ukrainian region of Kherson through Russian communications infrastructure, the internet service disruption monitor NetBlocks has said.

“Connectivity on the network has been routed via Russia’s internet instead of Ukrainian telecoms infrastructure and is hence likely now subject to Russian internet regulations, surveillance, and censorship,” NetBlocks said on its website.

London-based NetBlocks said it had tracked a near-total internet blackout across Kherson region on Saturday that affected various Ukrainian providers. Connection was restored after several hours, but various metrics showed traffic was now going through Russia.

41 mins ago (20:45 GMT)

Zelenskyy slams Lavrov’s comments on Hitler

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has slammed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s comments on Jewish people and Adolf Hitler, which included a false claim that Hitler was Jewish.

“Such an anti-Semitic attack by their minister means that Russian authorities have forgotten all the lessons of World War II, or maybe they never learnt those lessons,” Zelenskyy said during his nightly address.

“These words mean that Russia’s top diplomat puts the blame on the Jewish people for Nazi crimes. I have no words,” he said.

55 mins ago (20:32 GMT)

Germany wants to keeps Russia sanctions until peace deal is signed

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said sanctions on Russia will remain in place until President Vladimir Putin signs a peace deal with Ukraine.

“We won’t withdraw the sanctions unless he reaches an agreement with Ukraine, and he won’t get that with a dictated peace,” Scholz said on ZDF public television.

He also said Germany also would not accept Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

1 hour ago (20:24 GMT)

US First Lady to travel to Romania and Slovakia

Jill Biden has said she is heading to Romania and Slovakia later this week to visit with Ukrainian families who fled for their lives.

“As a mother myself, I can only imagine the grief families are feeling,” said the First Lady, a mother of three. “I know that we might not share a language, but I hope that I can convey, in ways so much greater than words, that their resilience inspires me, that they are not forgotten, and that all Americans stand with them still.”

Jill Biden is scheduled to depart Washington late on Thursday on the five-day trip.

1 hour ago (20:15 GMT)

Italy approves stimulus measures

Italy approved a new stimulus package worth $14.71bn to shield firms and families from the economic impact of the war in Ukraine, Prime Minister Mario Draghi has said.

The measures will not push up the country’s budget deficit this year and will partly be financed by increasing a windfall tax on energy companies, Draghi told reporters after cabinet approved the government decree.

2 hours ago (19:41 GMT)

Biden has no current plans to visit Ukraine: White House

US President Joe Biden would “love to visit Ukraine” but there are no current plans for him to do so, White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said.

“And I know the president would love to visit Ukraine, but no plans in the works at this time,” she said.

Psaki said the White House would continue to assess the situation, and underscored the Biden administration’s objective to reopen the US Embassy and have US diplomats on site.

