UEFA bans Russia from more European competitions

UEFA has banned Russia from the Women’s European Championship in July and from participating in qualifying for next year’s World Cup following the country’s invasion of Ukraine, European football’s governing body has said.

Portugal will replace Russia for the July 6-31 tournament in England, having lost to them in the qualifying playoffs. They will join the Netherlands, Sweden and Switzerland in Group C.

UEFA, the Union of European Football Associations, also ruled that Russia’s bid to host the men’s Euros in 2028 and 2032 ineligible, which means Britain and Ireland’s joint bid to host Euro 2028 is rivalled only by Turkey, which also declared an interest in hosting the 2032 tournament.

Russian club sides won’t be allowed to participate in the 2022-2023 season in the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League, among others,

UEFA said in a statement on Monday that its executive committee took the decisions to “ensure their smooth staging in a safe and secure environment for all those concerned”.

UEFA and world football governing body the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA)had already suspended Russia’s national teams and clubs from international football until further notice a few days after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops to enter Ukraine in what he calls a “special military operation” to “de-nazify” Ukraine.