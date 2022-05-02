Ukraine’s president says he hopes for more evacuations from Mariupol as fighters in Azovstal report new Russian attacks.

Ukraine commander says raids on Mariupol’s Azovstal steel plant have resumed after evacuations.

Mariupol’s city council says a broad, UN-backed evacuation of its civilians, other than those sheltering at a steel plant, will begin on Monday.

Dozens of Ukrainian civilians have arrived in a temporary camp in Russian-held territory after being evacuated from the steel plant.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi becomes the highest-ranking US official to visit Kyiv and meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Russia has carried out missile attacks across southern and eastern Ukraine, including one that destroyed the runway at Odesa airport.

46 seconds ago (02:01 GMT)

South Korea’s embassy staff return to Kyiv

South Korea’s Ambassador to Ukraine, Kim Hyung-tae, and other embassy staff have returned to Kyiv to restart operations, according to Seoul’s foreign ministry, Yonhap news agency reports.

South Korean embassy officials had evacuated from the capital and worked at a temporary office in the Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi since March.

The ministry said that it is considering the phased return of the remaining staff.

20 mins ago (01:42 GMT)

Azovstal evacuees arrive in Russian-backed territory

Dozens of civilians evacuated from the bunkers of Mariupol’s Azovstal steel works arrived at a temporary accommodation centre on Sunday, Reuters has reported.

A Reuters photographer saw civilians arriving in the village of Bezimenne in an area of Donetsk under the control of Russia-backed separatists around 30 km east of Mariupol.

They were reportedly receiving refreshments and care.

The operation to evacuate people from the steel works had been under way since Friday led by the United Nations, and in coordination with the International Committee of the Red Cross.

30 mins ago (01:32 GMT)

European energy ministers to hold emergency Russian gas talks

Energy ministers from European Union countries will hold emergency talks on Monday, as the bloc strives for a united response to Moscow’s demands. Moscow has said foreign gas buyers must deposit euros or dollars into an account at the privately owned Russian bank Gazprombank, which would convert them into roubles.

The European Commission has told countries that complying with Russia’s scheme could breach EU sanctions, while also suggesting countries could make sanctions-compliant payments if they declare the payment complete once it has been made in euros and before its conversion into roubles.

Russia halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland last week after they refused to pay through the scheme.

1 hour ago (00:55 GMT)

Ukraine ‘operation’ not based on May 9: Russia’s FM

Russia’s foreign minister says Moscow will not base its actions in Ukraine on the deadline of Victory Day celebrated on May 9.

“Our troops won’t artificially base their activities on a specific date, including Victory Day,” Sergey Lavrov said in an interview on Italy’s Mediaset television channel, according to Russia’s TASS news agency.

“We will solemnly celebrate May 9 the way we always do,” he added.

Some analysis, including from the United Kingdom’s defence ministry, has suggested Russia may escalate attacks in the lead up to its national May 9 celebrations to showcase successes in Ukraine.

1 hour ago (00:39 GMT)

Explosions in Russia’s Belgorod: Governor

Two explosions took place in the early hours on Monday in Belgorod, the southern Russian region bordering Ukraine, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the region’s governor wrote in a social media post.

“There were no casualties or damage,” Gladkov said after several residents posted videos with the sound of explosions on social media.

Earlier on Sunday, Gladkov had reported that one person was injured in a fire at a Russian defence ministry facility in the southern Belgorod region.

2 hours ago (00:27 GMT)

Azovstal standoff ‘saved lives’: Azov fighter

The standoff at the Azovstal steel plant saved many lives, the deputy commander of the Azov Regiment has said.

“Because if we hadn’t done this, the front line would be much bigger. The front line would be in another area,” Sviastoslav Palamar told the Associated Press.

Palamar also said that while he hoped everyone would be evacuated from the plant, it had been difficult to reach some of the wounded.

“There’s rubble. We have no special equipment. It’s hard for soldiers to pick up slabs weighing tons only with their arms,” he said.

2 hours ago (00:25 GMT)

Explosion damages bridge in Russia’s Kursk region

An explosive device damaged a railway bridge on Sunday in the Kursk region of Russia, which borders Ukraine, the region’s government reported in a Telegram post.

The explosion caused a partial collapse of the bridge near the village of Konopelka, on the Sudzha-Sosnovy Bor railway, the report from Kursk said.

“It was a sabotage, a criminal case has been opened,” said the region’s governor, Roman Starovoit, according to Russia’s TASS new agency. He said there were no casualties, and no effect on the movement of trains.

2 hours ago (23:39 GMT)

Zelenskyy hopes ‘all necessary conditions’ will be met for Mariupol evacuations

Ukraine’s president says his government is planning to evacuate more civilians from the besieged city of Mariupol on Monday morning.

“I hope that tomorrow all the necessary conditions will be met to continue the evacuation of people from Mariupol. We plan to start at 8am,” he said in his nighttime address.

“For the first time there were two days of real ceasefire on this territory. More than a hundred civilians have already been evacuated – women and children first of all,” he said of those who left the Azovstal steel plant on the weekend.

“Given all the complexities of the process, the first evacuees will arrive in Zaporizhzhia tomorrow morning. Hopefully this doesn’t fail. Our team will meet them there,” Zelenskyy added.

6 hours ago (20:15 GMT)

Ukrainian commander says Russia resumed shelling of Azovstal steel plant

Ukrainian National Guard brigade commander Denys Shlega has said in a televised interview that shelling resumed at the Azovstal steel plant as soon as rescue crews ceased evacuating civilians.

Shlega said at least one more round of evacuations is needed to clear civilians from the plant.

Dozens of small children remain in bunkers below the industrial facilities, as well as several hundred civilians, nearly 500 wounded soldiers and numerous dead bodies, he said.

