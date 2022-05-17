Ukraine’s defence minister says Russia is ‘preparing for a long-term military operation’ as it pushes to control Donbas.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov says the war is “entering a protracted phase”.

The fall of Mariupol appears at hand as Ukraine moves to abandon the Azovstal steel plant where its soldiers had held out for months.

The US State Department asserts Washington will support Kyiv but it is up to Ukraine to define its own objectives in talks with Russia.

Russian attacks kill seven civilians in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, local governor says.

The European Commission is expected to lay out a plan for how to wean the region off Russian fossil fuels by 2027, the Reuters news agency reports.

24 mins ago (22:49 GMT)

Ukrainian ex-boxing heavyweight champion urges Olympic ban on Russian athletes

Ukraine’s former world boxing heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko has called on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to ban Russian athletes.

Klitschko, whose brother Vitali is the mayor of Kyiv, enlisted in the Ukrainian reserve army shortly after Russia launched its invasion.

“The IOC should ban the Russian team now. The war is going now, they cannot participate at the next Olympic games, they cannot participate at any athletic events because this war is represented by Russia,” he told the “Piers Morgan Uncensored” programme on Fox Nation.

“Actions speak louder than words. Isolation, and this isolation speaks louder than any word or any line because isolation is painful.”

31 mins ago (22:42 GMT)

Ukraine moves to abandon Mariupol’s Azovstal steel plant

The fall of Mariupol appears at hand as Ukraine is moving to abandon the Azovstal steel plant where its soldiers had held out for months. The port city would become the largest in Ukraine to be fully captured by Russia.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine is working to get its remaining troops safely out of the steel plant.

In his nightly video address to the nation, he said the evacuation mission was being supervised by Ukraine’s military and intelligence officers and added that “the most influential international mediators are involved”.

1 hour ago (22:10 GMT)

European Commission to unveil plan to wean region off Russian energy: Report

The European Commission is expected to unveil a 210 billion euro ($221bn) plan for how Europe can end its reliance on Russian fossil fuels by 2027, the Reuters news agency has reported.

To wean countries off those fuels, Brussels will propose a three-pronged plan: a switch to import more non-Russian gas, a faster rollout of renewable energy, and more effort to save energy, according to draft documents seen by Reuters.

The draft measures, which could change before they are published, include a mix of European Union laws, non-binding schemes, and recommendations national governments could take up.

1 hour ago (21:55 GMT)

Sanctions succeeding in cutting off Russia’s access to technology: US official

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has said concerted efforts by the EU and the US to cut off Russia’s access to technology over its war on Ukraine have greatly succeeded.

“We’ve essentially stopped sending high-tech to Russia, which is what they need for their military,” said Raimondo, after returning from a meeting near Paris of the EU-US Trade and Technology Council.

Representatives of the EU Commission, the bloc of 27 nations’ executive body, and the Biden administration agreed to further coordinate their actions “to mitigate the negative impacts” of Russia’s war in Ukraine on the global economy.

2 hours ago (21:37 GMT)

Republican US senator calls $40bn Ukraine aid bill ‘unfocused globalism’

Republican US Senator Josh Hawley has said he opposes the $40bn aid bill to Ukraine that the Senate is in the process of approving because it represents “misplaced” priorities in US policy.

“My biggest concern is that I don’t think this represents a nationalist foreign policy. I mean, it seems to me to be part of this unfocused globalism that unfortunately many in my party have embraced in the last couple of decades,” Hawley told Fox News.

The $40 billion Ukraine bill represents a return to nation building. Wrong choice. I’m a no https://t.co/qHno86Qllj — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) May 17, 2022

2 hours ago (21:22 GMT)

Zelenskyy addresses Cannes Film Festival

The 75th Cannes Film Festival has kicked off with a video address from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy, who addressed the audience virtually, spoke at length about the connection between cinema and reality, referencing films like Francis Ford Coppola’s “Apocalypse Now” and Charlie Chaplin’s “The Great Dictator” as not unlike Ukraine’s present circumstances.

“We need a new Chaplin who will demonstrate that the cinema of our time is not silent,” said Zelenskyy, who drew a standing ovation.

2 hours ago (20:55 GMT)

Russian attacks kill seven civilians in Donetsk: Governor

Seven civilians have been killed in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region as a result of Russian attacks, the Ukrainian regional governor has said.

Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote in a Telegram post that Russian attacks killed two in Bakhmutsky, two in Bakhmut, and one each in Avdiivka, Drobyshev and Soledar. Another six people were injured.

The post did not provide further details of the alleged attacks. The Donetsk region has been the focus of fierce fighting over the recent days.

2 hours ago (20:50 GMT)

US says it will not define Ukraine’s objectives in war

US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price has said it is up to Ukraine to define its own objectives in talks with Russia to end the war.

“It is not for us to define the objectives that our Ukrainian partners seek to achieve,” Price told reporters. “It is the task of the Ukrainian government, which is in turn expressing the will of the Ukrainian people.”

He added that Washington’s “task” is to support Kyiv.

2 hours ago (20:46 GMT)

Ukraine’s national football team beats Italian club

Wearing a message of “United for Ukraine” on their shirts, Ukraine’s national soccer team has won its second straight friendly match in a 3-1 victory over Italian Serie A club Empoli.

Having also beaten German club Borussia Monchengladbach last week in its first game since the Russian invasion began, Ukraine is regaining its form ahead of a World Cup qualifying playoff against Scotland next month.

🇺🇦 Ukraine have claimed a victory! 💙💛 The national team confidently defeated Empoli in Italy 🇮🇹 The national team of Ukraine will play their next match vs Rijeka on May 18.#Україна #Ukraine #StandWithUkraine #ЕмполіУкраїна #Shakhtar #МиЗбірна pic.twitter.com/yQYsoKXNOU — FC SHAKHTAR ENGLISH (@FCShakhtar_eng) May 17, 2022

3 hours ago (20:40 GMT)

War entering ‘protracted phase’: Ukraine’s defence minister

The war with Russia is entering “a protracted phase”, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has said, as Moscow’s troops are now trying to take full control of the east and south of the country.

“Russia is preparing for a long-term military operation,” Reznikov told EU defence ministers and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

“The war is entering a protracted phase,” he added in the speech, the text of which was published on his Facebook page.

According to Reznikov, Russian troops are currently building fortifications in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in order to “move to defence if necessary”.

3 hours ago (20:33 GMT)

Canada introduces bill banning top Russian officials from entering country

Canada has introduced a bill in the Senate that will ban Russian President Vladimir Putin and some 1,000 other members of his government and military from entering the country.

“Banning close associates and key supporters of Putin’s regime, including those responsible for this unprovoked aggression, from entering our country is one of the many ways in which we’re holding Russia accountable for its crimes,” Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said in a statement.

