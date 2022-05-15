Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 81

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 81st day, we take a look at the main developments.

Here are the key events so far on Sunday, May 15.

Fighting

“Russia has now likely suffered losses of one third of the ground combat force it committed in February,” the UK’s defence ministry said.

British military intelligence said Russia’s offensive in the Donbas “has lost momentum and fallen significantly behind schedule” with a dramatic acceleration unlikely over the next 30 days.

Four missile attacks hit military infrastructure in Yavoriv in western Ukraine near the Polish border, Lviv region’s Governor Maxim Kozitsky said.

Russia, rejecting Ukraine’s claim to have set alight a modern navy logistics ship in the Black Sea, showed photos of what it said was the Vsevolod Bobrov with no signs of damage.

Refugees from bombed-out Mariupol spoke of devastation as they reached Ukrainian-controlled Zaporizhzhia in a large convoy of vehicles after waiting days for Russian troops to let them leave.

Russia’s defence ministry said its forces hit Ukrainian command posts, ammunition depots, and other military equipment in several regions, including the Donbas, killing at least 100 Ukrainian “nationalists”.

Diplomacy

Top NATO diplomats meet in Berlin to discuss providing further support to Ukraine.

G7 foreign ministers vowed to reinforce Russia’s economic and political isolation, continue supplying weapons to Ukraine, and work to ease global food shortages stemming from the war.

Russia’s ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, said the country’s diplomats in Washington are being threatened with violence.

Germany has taken all preparations for a quick ratification process should Finland and Sweden decide to apply for NATO membership, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.

US Senate Republican minority leader Mitch McConnell and a delegation of GOP senators met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv and expressed their solidarity for Ukraine.

NATO