At least one person has been killed and four others critically injured after multiple shots were fired at a church in southern California, just a day after a white gunman killed 10 people at a grocery store in New York state’s Buffalo city, authorities have said.

The shooting happened at Geneva Presbyterian Church located in the town of Laguna Woods, 70 kilometers (45 miles) southwest of Los Angeles, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter on Sunday.

“Multiple victims have been shot,” said the Sheriff’s department, adding that deputies detained one person and recovered a weapon.

The Orange County Fire Authority said on Twitter that its firefighters and paramedics were “on scene and treating and transporting multiple patients.”

Pictures posted on social media appeared to show emergency vehicles lined up outside a church.

“This is upsetting and disturbing news, especially less than a day after a mass shooting in Buffalo,” tweeted Democratic Congresswoman Katie Porter, who represents Orange County in Washington.

“This should not be our new normal.”

