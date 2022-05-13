As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 79th day, we take a look at the main developments.

Here are the key events so far on Friday, May 13.

Fighting

The families and supporters of the Ukrainian fighters holed up in Mariupol’s Azovstal steel plant are pleading for more help for them to be rescued.

Russian forces have likely taken control of all Rubizhne and Voevodivka in the Luhansk region, the Institute for the Study of War has said.

Shelling in Luhansk has killed two people and destroyed more than 50 homes, the region’s governor has said.

Russian military targeted villages in the east near Donetsk, Lyman, Bakhmut and Kurakhiv, the Ukrainian military has claimed.

Increasing military support from the West to Ukraine risks sparking a war between Russia and NATO, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest allies has declared.

Rocket attacks intensified on Ukraine’s central Poltava region, “perhaps the most intense for the duration of the war”, the regional governor has said.

Ukraine has said forces damaged a Russian navy ship in the Black Sea with satellite images showing a probable strike.

More than six million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began on February 24, United Nations refugee agency data showed.

Human rights

The UN Human Rights Council has approved an investigation into possible war crimes by Russian forces in Ukraine.

A Russian soldier accused of shooting a 62-year-old man is set to stand trial in Ukraine for war crimes.

Diplomacy and aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is prepared for talks with Putin to find mutual agreement but says Ukraine will never recognise Crimea as part of Russia.

During a G7 meeting, British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss said it is essential to maintain the pressure on Russia by providing more weapons to Ukraine.

United States Republican Senator Rand Paul has single-handedly delayed the passage of a $40bn aid bill to provide support to Ukraine after the US House approved it on Wednesday.

The head of Zelenskyy’s office said Ukraine must “become part of a united Europe as soon as possible. This is a matter of mutual security”.

European Commission President von der Leyen called Russia the “most direct threat” to the international order and said it has waged “barbaric war”.

A Russian diplomat warned Finland and Sweden that they could become “a target” after Finnish officials announced the country must join NATO military alliance “without delay”.

