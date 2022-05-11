The 12 Al Jazeera journalists killed on the front lines

Since launching in 1996, 12 Al Jazeera journalists have been killed in the line of duty.

Veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, 51, has been killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank. She was covering an Israeli army raid on the Jenin refugee camp when she was shot in the head.

The media network said in a statement Abu Akleh was “assassinated in cold blood” and called on the international community to hold Israeli authorities accountable.

Since launching in 1996, 12 Al Jazeera journalists have been killed in the line of duty.

Mubarak al-Ebadi

Killed on August 5, 2016, while covering clashes in Jawf governorate in north Yemen.

Ibrahim al-Omar

Killed on July 11, 2016, by a Russian air raid on Termaneen town in Idlib outskirts -northern Syria.

Zakariya Ibrahim

Killed on December 7, 2015, by shrapnel while covering a Syrian army bombardment in the province of Homs, Syria.

Mohamed al-Asfar

Killed on June 26, 2015, while filming clashes between opposition fighters and Syrian government forces in the Manshiya neighbourhood in Deraa, Syria.

Mahran al-Deery

Killed on December 10, 2014, while on his way to cover clashes between opposition fighters and Syrian government forces in Sheikh Miskeen town in the Deraa outskirts, Syria.

Mohamed al-Qasim

Killed on September 10, 2014, in an ambush staged by unidentified assailants while on his way back from covering events in the outskirts of Idlib, Syria.

Hussein Abbas

Killed on May 1, 2014, while on his way back from covering events in the outskirts of Idlib, Syria.

Mohamed al-Massalma

Killed on January 18, 2013, by a sniper while he was covering the events in Deraa, Syria.

Ali Hassan al-Jaber

Shot dead on March 12, 2011, while filming Libyan revolution events in Benghazi, Libya.

Rasheed Hamid Wali

Shot dead on May 20, 2004, when his team was covering clashes between US troops and Jaish al-Mahdi militias in Karbala, Iraq.

Tariq Ayoub

Killed on April 8, 2003, as a result of severe injuries he sustained when a US aeroplane bombarded Al Jazeera’s building in Baghdad, Iraq.

In honour of the fallen journalists, Al Jazeera established a monument at its headquarters in Doha; a steel tree sculpture with leaves that carry the names of the reporters.