Attackers kill seven soldiers in ambush in northern Nigeria

At least seven soldiers have been killed and two others are missing in Nigeria after they were ambushed by attackers while on patrol in the northeastern state of Taraba, two military sources said.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when troops from the 93 Battalion came under heavy fire in the village of Tati in the Takum local government area of the state. A brigadier general and his aide were missing after the attack, the sources said on Wednesday.

“Right now, a search and rescue operation is ongoing,” said an army source from the 93 Battalion who declined to be named because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack. An army spokesman did not immediately respond to calls for comment.

Last month, Taraba suffered two separate bombings that were claimed by Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and killed at least three people and injured more than 30.

For more than 10 years, Nigeria has grappled with various armed groups unleashing terror targeted at communities and security forces in northern parts of the country.