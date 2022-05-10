As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 76th day, we take a look at the main developments.

Here are the key events so far on Tuesday, May 10.

Fighting

Air raid sirens sounded across several regions early on Tuesday, including Luhansk, Kharkiv and Dnipro.

Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai said the region was attacked 22 times over the past 24 hours.

One person was killed and five were injured in the Black Sea port city of Odesa when seven missiles hit a shopping centre and a depot, Ukraine’s armed forces said.

In Odesa, air raid sirens and missiles interrupted a meeting between visiting European Council President Charles Michel and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, forcing them into a bomb shelter.

Ukraine’s emergency services said all fires resulting from Russia’s raids on Odesa had been put out.

Houses were destroyed in Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk. In the village of Shypilovo, where people were trapped, an attack on an inspecting crew wounded one.

In the southern port city of Mariupol, Russian forces keep up efforts to destroy the Azovstal steel plant where the city’s last defenders are holed up.

The Pentagon says it has seen indications that Ukrainians are being forcibly removed from their homeland and sent to Russia.

Victory day

Putin evoked the memory of wartime Soviet heroism to inspire his army fighting in Ukraine, but offered no new road map to victory and acknowledged the cost in Russian soldiers’ lives.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised Ukrainians would triumph, saying: “The road to it is difficult, but we have no doubt that we will win.”

In Poland, the Russian ambassador was surrounded by protesters at a memorial ceremony and doused in red paint.

Russia is not planning to proactively close embassies in Europe in response to unfriendly measures by the West and the expansion of sanctions against Moscow, the RIA news agency said, citing a deputy foreign minister.

French President Emmanuel Macron joined German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at a Berlin landmark as the Brandenburg Gate was illuminated in the colours of the Ukrainian flag. The Eiffel Tower in Paris was also illuminated.

Diplomacy and sanctions