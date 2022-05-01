Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events on day 67

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 67th day, we take a look at the main developments.

Here are the key events so far on Sunday, May 1.

Fighting

Russia carried out missile attacks across southern and eastern Ukraine, and some women and children were evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in the besieged city of Mariupol after sheltering there for more than a week.

Russia destroyed a new runway at Odesa’s main airport. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised to rebuild it, saying, “Odesa will never forget Russia’s behaviour towards it.” Odesa is Ukraine’s third-most populous city and a key Black Sea port.

Ukraine said Russian planes continued to launch air attacks on Mariupol, focusing on the Azovstal steelworks where troops and civilians are sheltering.

Two buses sent to evacuate residents from the eastern town of Popasna were fired upon, and contact with the organisers was lost. Mayor Nikolai Khanatov said: “We know that [the buses] reached the town and then came under fire from an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group.”

Moscow steps up the assault in Ukraine’s south and the eastern Donbas region.

Diplomacy

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and fellow Democrat Adam Schiff appeared with Zelenskyy in the capital, Kyiv.

American President Joe Biden praised journalists covering Ukraine at a time when “a poison is running through our democracy … with disinformation massively on the rise”.

The United Kingdom’s foreign office said Russia is using a troll factory to spread disinformation about the war on social media and target politicians across a number of countries, including the UK and South Africa.

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, a special envoy for the United Nations refugee agency, visited Lviv in Ukraine’s west and met people displaced by the war.

Russia said the risks of nuclear war should be kept to a minimum and any armed conflict between nuclear powers should be prevented.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russian and Ukrainian negotiators talk “almost every day”, however, “progress has not been easy”.

Ukraine is calling on Germany to supply it with more modern weaponry, just days after the German government approved the direct delivery of anti-aircraft tanks to the Ukrainian military for the first time.

Economy