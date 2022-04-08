US-sponsored resolution receives 93 votes in favour, 24 against and 58 abstentions.

The United Nations General Assembly has voted to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.

A United States-initiated resolution that expressed “grave concern at the ongoing human rights and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine” on Thursday received 93 votes in favour and 24 against, with 58 member states abstaining from the process.

After the vote, Russia announced it was quitting the council.

The resolution came after the discovery of civilian bodies in the town of Bucha near Kyiv.

Prior to the vote, Ukrainian ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya urged countries to support the resolution.

“Bucha and dozens of other Ukrainian cities and villages, where thousands of peaceful residents have been killed, tortured, raped, abducted and robbed by the Russian army, serve as an example of how dramatically far the Russian Federation has gone from its initial declarations in the human rights domain. That is why this case is unique and today’s response is obvious and self-explanatory,” he said.

Here is a country breakdown of the General Assembly vote:

Member states that voted in favour of the resolution

A: Albania, Andorra, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Australia, Austria

B: Bahamas, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria

C: Canada, Chad, Chile, Colombia, Comoros, Costa Riva, Cote D’Ivoire, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic

D: Democratic Republic of the Congo, Denmark, Dominica, Dominican Republic

E: Ecuador, Estonia

F: Fiji, Finland, France

G: Georgia, Germany, Greece, Grenada, Guatemala

H: Haiti, Honduras, Hungary

I: Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy

J: Jamaica, Japan

K: Kiribati

L: Latvia, Liberia, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg

M: Malawi, Malta, Marshall Islands, Mauritius, Micronesia, Monaco, Montenegro, Myanmar

N: Nauru, Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway

P: Palau, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal

R: Republic of Korea (South Korea), Republic of Moldova, Romania

S: Saint Lucia, Samoa, San Marino, Serbia, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland

T: Timor-Leste, Tonga, Turkey, Tuvalu

U: Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay

Member states that voted against the resolution

A: Algeria

B: Belarus, Bolivia, Burundi

C: Central African Republic, China, Congo, Cuba

D: Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea)

E: Eritrea, Ethiopia

G: Gabon

I: Iran

K: Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Mali, Nicaragua

R: Russia

S: Syria, Tajikistan

U: Uzbekistan

V: Vietnam

Z: Zimbabwe

Member states that abstained

A: Angola

B: Bahrain, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belize, Bhutan, Botswana, Brazil, Brunei, Cabo Verde, Cambodia, Cameroon, Egypt, El Salvador

E: Eswatini

G: Gambia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana

I: India, Indonesia, Iraq

J: Jordan

K: Kenya, Kuwait

L: Lesotho

M: Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Mexico, Mongolia, Mozambique

N: Namibia, Nepal, Niger, Nigeria

O: Oman

P: Pakistan

Q: Qatar

S: Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Singapore, South Africa, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Suriname

T: Tanzania, Thailand, Tongo, Trinidad-Tobago, Tunisia

U: Uganda, United Arab Emirates

V: Vanuatu

Y: Yemen