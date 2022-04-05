US police arrest second suspect in deadly Sacramento shooting

Police are reviewing more than 170 videos and photos from chaotic shooting that sent hundreds fleeing for safety.

A second suspect has been arrested by police in Sacramento, California, in connection with a mass shooting during the weekend that killed six people and wounded 12.

The Sacramento Police Department said in a statement on Tuesday that Smiley Martin, 27, was arrested while hospitalised with serious injuries from the gunfire.

Once his medical care is completed, he will be booked for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun, police said.

“Investigators continue to examine evidence, contact witnesses, and interview involved parties to gain a complete understanding of the incident. As these processes occur, different and/or additional charges may apply,” the statement read.

More than 100 shots were fired at about 2am local time (09:00 GMT) on Sunday in downtown Sacramento as bars were closing and patrons filled the streets near the California state Capitol, creating a chaotic scene with hundreds of people scrambling for safety.

A day later police announced the arrest of Dandrae Martin, 26, as a “related suspect” on assault and illegal firearm possession charges. His first court appearance was set for Tuesday.

Martin is his brother and had been found injured at the scene and was taken to hospital.

Homicide detectives found a stolen handgun at the scene that had been converted for automatic fire. Detectives and SWAT team members later seized another handgun after searches at three area homes, police said.

The arrests came as the three women and three men killed in the shooting were identified.

They included a father of four, a young woman who wanted to be a social worker, a man described as the life of the party, and a woman who lived on the streets nearby and was looking for housing.

The Sacramento County coroner identified the women killed as Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; and Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21. The three men were Sergio Harris, 38; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; and De’vazia Turner, 29.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg read their names during a vigil on Monday evening attended by grieving relatives, friends and community members.

“So we gather here to remember the victims and to commit ourselves to doing all we can to ending the stain of violence, not only in our community but throughout the state, throughout the country, and throughout the world,” Steinberg said.

Sacramento Police said they had received more than 170 videos and photos from the public and were continuing to examine other evidence and interview witnesses and involved parties.

More arrests and charges may be forthcoming, Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said in a statement on Monday.

“The investigation is highly complex involving many witnesses, videos of numerous types and significant physical evidence,” Schubert said.