As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 64th day, we take a look at the main developments.

Here are the key events so far on Thursday, April 28.

Fighting

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned of lightning-fast retaliation if Western countries interfere in Ukraine, as European leaders accused Russia of “blackmail” over its cuts to gas supplies.

Ukraine fired three rockets at the centre of the southern city of Kherson but Russian occupying forces shot down two of them, RIA news agency has cited a security source as saying.

Meanwhile, Russian forces used tear gas and stun grenades to disperse a pro-Ukraine rally in Kherson, according to Ukraine’s prosecutor general.

Russian forces attacked a huge steel plant where fighters and some civilians are holed up in the southern city of Mariupol, an aide to the city’s mayor says.

Ukraine’s defence minister Oleksii Reznikov says the country has “extremely difficult weeks” ahead, warning of major “destruction” in a developing Russian offensive in the east of the country.

Russia says its missiles have taken out a “large batch” of Western-supplied weapons and ammunition being stored at an aluminium plant in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia.

The British Ministry of Defence says Russia’s Black Sea fleet retains the ability to strike Ukrainian and coastal targets, despite its losses of the landing ship, Saratov, and the cruiser, Moskva.

Moldova

Authorities in Moldova’s pro-Russian breakaway region of Transnistria say shots were fired from Ukraine towards a village that houses an ammunition depot, the latest report to raise concerns that Russia’s war might expand. The United States has repeatedly warned Russian forces could launch “false-flag” operations to create a pretext for invading other countries.

Diplomacy

Following talks in Moscow with Putin, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has arrived in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, where he is expected to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Canadian politicians have voted unanimously to call Russia’s attacks in Ukraine a “genocide”, with members of parliament saying there was “ample evidence of systemic and massive war crimes against humanity”.

Ukraine’s lead negotiator says no agreement has been reached for the Ukrainian and Russian presidents to discuss the war despite efforts by Turkey to arrange talks.

Russia has freed former US marine Trevor Reed, jailed on charges of fighting with police, in exchange for the US releasing Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, jailed for drug trafficking.

Human and economic effects