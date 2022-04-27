The prisoner swap took place on Wednesday as a result of a lengthy negotiation process, foreign ministry says.

Russia’s foreign ministry says it has exchanged Trevor Reed, a former US marine, held in a Russian jail for its citizen Konstantin Yaroshenko serving a 20-year sentence in the United States.

The prisoner swap took place on Wednesday as the result of a lengthy negotiation process, foreign ministry spokewoman Maria Zakharova said on her Telegram channel.

“According to the foreign ministry here in Russia, the 30-year-old US citizen, the former marine Reed from Texas, is now on his way home,” Al Jazeera’s Dorsa Jabbari, reporting from Moscow, said.

“Reed was arrested in 2019 and charged with assaulting and endangering the life of a police officer here in Moscow. He was given a sentence of nine years in 2020, which is close to the maximum sentence of 10 years he could have got.”

