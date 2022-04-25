Israeli forces fire artillery shells into southern Lebanon

Israel says the move came after a rocket was fired from southern Lebanon, landing in an open area across the border.

Beirut, Lebanon – Israeli forces fired dozens of artillery shells into southern Lebanon, after a rocket was launched over the border from Lebanon into an open area across the border.

An Israeli military spokesperson tweeted that artillery forces bombarded open areas in southern Lebanon where the rocket came from, as well as an infrastructural target.

According to Lebanese media, UN peacekeeping forces (UNIFIL) in the country’s south sounded sirens along several of its positions near the border, while the Lebanese Army deployed troops.

UNIFIL Head of Mission Commander Aroldo Lázaro called for “calm and restraint” in a tweet.

STATEMENT: A rocket was launched from Lebanon toward Israel early this morning. Israel Defense Forces are returning fire with dozens of shells. UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander @aroldo_lazaro urges calm and restraint in this volatile and ongoing situation. More to come. — UNIFIL (@UNIFIL_) April 25, 2022

No injuries or casualties have been reported on either side of the border.

It was not clear which group in Lebanon was behind the rocket attack.

The incident takes place as tensions have flared in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem in recent weeks after Israeli forces raided Al-Aqsa compound – Islam’s third holiest site – several times during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan triggering protests across Palestinian territories, including besieged Gaza.

In the last two weeks 16 Palestinians and three Israelis have been killed.

Israeli warplanes carried out attacks in Gaza Strip twice last week after a rocket was fired from the besieged enclave, which has been under an Israeli-imposed land, sea and air blockade since 2007.