As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 60th day, we take a look at the main developments.

Here are the key events so far on Sunday, April 24.

Get the latest updates here.

Zelenskyy, US meeting

Ukraine president set to meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin in Kyiv on Sunday. Zelenskyy said he is hoping to secure heavy weapons that are vital for Ukraine to eventually retake Russian-occupied territory.

Fighting

Russia deployed Iskander-M mobile battlefield missile launchers within 60km (40 miles) of the Ukrainian border, Ukraine’s military said. The mobile system’s two ballistic missiles have a range of up to 500km (300 miles) and can carry conventional or nuclear warheads.

Russia resumed its assault on the last defenders in a giant steel works in Mariupol, a Ukrainian official said, days after Moscow declared victory in the southern port city and said its forces did not need to take the factory.

A new attempt to evacuate Ukrainian civilians from war-torn Mariupol failed, an aide to the city’s mayor said, blaming Russian forces.

Eight people died in Russian attacks in Luhansk region, according to the area’s governor.



Diplomacy

The International Atomic Energy Agency said Ukraine had asked for “a comprehensive list of equipment” to operate its nuclear power plants, including radiation measurement devices, protective material, computer-related assistance, power supply systems and diesel generators.

Germany must do everything in its power to help Ukraine win the war against Russia but without endangering its own security and NATO’s defence capability, finance minister Christian Lindner said.

Zelenskyy criticised a decision by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to visit Moscow on Tuesday, instead of travelling first to Kyiv. Guterres will meet Zelenskyy on Thursday, but the Ukrainian leader argues there is “no justice and no logic” in his visiting Russia first.

Arms delivery

Poland has supplied Ukraine with weapons to the value of $1.6bn, says Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. Polish media reports say the package includes 40 tanks and about 60 armoured cars.

Refugees