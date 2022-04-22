Russian defence ministry says sinking of Black Sea flagship missile cruiser last week left one dead, 27 missing.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says NATO must avoid a direct military confrontation with Russia that could lead to a third world war.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday in a bid to stop the fighting in Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine’s allies are delivering the weapons it asked for to respond to Russia’s invasion.

The Pentagon says it expects more than 20 nations to attend Ukraine talks it is hosting in Germany next week.

10 mins ago (22:03 GMT)

Canada says it has provided heavy artillery to Ukraine forces

Canada said it has provided heavy artillery to Ukrainian security forces, following up on a pledge by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier this week to send more artillery weaponry to Ukraine in the face of a Russian assault on its East.

Canada has now delivered a number of M777 howitzers and associated ammunition to Ukrainian forces, and is finalising contracts for commercial pattern armoured vehicles that it will send to Ukraine as soon as possible, the defence ministry said.

24 mins ago (21:49 GMT)

Humanitarian corridor out of Mariupol might be opened Saturday

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has said “there is a possibility” a humanitarian corridor out of the besieged port city of Mariupol could be opened up on Saturday.

“Watch the official announcements tomorrow morning. If all goes well, I will confirm,” she said in an online address to people waiting to be evacuated.

37 mins ago (21:36 GMT)

Ukrainian children delight in painting Easter eggs

Children in Kyiv, including evacuees from other parts of the country, decorated traditional Ukrainian Easter eggs – but this year they have taken on a more patriotic tone.

“Many people are diverting from tradition a little, not drawing the usual images like stars, flowers,” said Mariya Poshyvailo, who works at the Ivan Honchar Museum National Centre of Folk Culture.

“Instead, they want to draw something current, like Ukraine’s trident symbol, or write slogans like ‘Glory to Ukraine’, ‘Glory to the Heroes’. What is close to them.”

57 mins ago (21:16 GMT)

Zelenskyy says allies finally delivering weapons Kyiv asked for

Zelenskyy has said Ukraine’s allies were finally delivering the weapons that Kyiv had asked for, adding the arms would help save the lives of thousands of people.

Zelenskyy also said comments by a Russian commander about the need to link up with Moldova showed Moscow wanted to invade other countries.

1 hour ago (21:07 GMT)

Blinken, Ukrainian PM discussed additional ways US can help Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal additional ways that the United States can help Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned Price has said in a statement.

“The Secretary expressed the United States’ steadfast support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and reinforced our determination to help Ukraine successfully defend itself against Russia’s brutal and unjustified war of aggression,” according to the statement.

2 hours ago (20:08 GMT)

Pentagon seeking information from US industry on Ukraine-ready systems

The Pentagon is looking for new avenues for US industry to accelerate production and build more capacity for proven, effective weapons that require minimal training and can be rapidly exported to Ukraine, according to a government website posting.

The Department of Defence posted a request for information on SAM.gov that had an initial response deadline of May 6.

It sought information on weapons or commercial capabilities related to air defence, anti-armour, anti-personnel, coastal defence, counter battery, unmanned aerial systems, and communications like radios or satellite internet.

2 hours ago (20:01 GMT)

Russia confirms 1 dead, 27 missing in missile cruiser sinking: RIA

Russia’s defence ministry has confirmed for the first time that the crew of the missile cruiser Moskva suffered casualties when it sank last week, the RIA news agency reported.

“One serviceman was killed, another 27 crew members went missing,” the ministry said, adding that “the remaining 396 members” had been evacuated.

Moscow had said the Moskva, the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, sank after a fire sparked an ammunition blast, while Ukraine said it hit the vessel with an anti-ship missile.

2 hours ago (19:50 GMT)

Russia opens criminal case against activist over ‘fake’ news on Ukraine

Russia has opened a criminal case against a prominent opposition activist on allegations of spreading false information about Moscow’s military campaign, his lawyer has said.

Vladimir Kara-Murza was detained outside his home in Moscow on April 11, hours after CNN aired an interview in which he criticised Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

“Vladimir Kara-Murza is now at the main investigation Department of Russia’s Investigative Committee,” Prokhorov wrote on Facebook. “A criminal case has been opened … for ‘public dissemination of deliberately false information about Russia’s armed forces.'” Prokhorov did not say when precisely the case had been opened.

3 hours ago (19:38 GMT)

Pentagon says over 20 nations attending Ukraine talks in Germany

The US has said it expects more than 20 countries to attend Ukraine-focused defence talks it is hosting next week in Germany that will focus on Kyiv’s long-term needs.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby appeared to play down expectations of announcements about long-term assistance at the April 26 talks, saying: “We’re not going into this with a pre-cooked set of endings here.”

He added that about 40 nations were invited to attend the discussions, which were not being organised under the NATO umbrella and would include non-NATO nation states.

