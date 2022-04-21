As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 57th day, we take a look at the main developments.

Here are the key events so far on Thursday, April 21.

Get the latest updates here.

Fighting

Ramzan Kadyrov, head of Russia’s republic of Chechnya whose forces have been fighting in Ukraine, said Russian troops will have complete control of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol on Thursday.

Ukraine is ready for a “special round of negotiations” with no conditions “to save our guys … military, civilians, children, the living and the wounded”, Ukrainian negotiator and presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter.

President Vladimir Putin hailed the “liberation” of Mariupol after being told by his defence minister that Russian forces now control all of the Ukrainian port city, apart from the vast Azovstal steel plant where Ukrainian fighters are holding out.

Kyiv has proposed swapping Russian prisoners of war for safe passage for trapped civilians and soldiers. It is not known if Russia has responded to the offer of special negotiations.

The Luhansk governor says Russian forces now control 80 percent of the region amid a renewed offensive in eastern and southern Ukraine.

The United States confirms it has begun training Ukrainian forces on howitzer artillery systems, part of an $800m weapons package to help Ukraine defend against Russia’s eastern offensive.

Russia is “most likely” to intensify attacks in Ukraine before their May 9 Victory Day celebrations, the United Kingdom’s defence ministry says in its latest intelligence briefing.

Missile test

Russia says it conducted a first test launch of its Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, an addition to its nuclear arsenal which Putin said would make Russia’s enemies “think twice”.

Civilians

Russian forces in the Kherson region are prohibiting residents in the village of Zolotaya Balka from trying to evacuate and intending to use them as human shields, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said. The claim could not be independently verified.

A 91-year-old Holocaust survivor, Vanda Semyonovna Obiedkova, has died in Mariupol while pleading for water in a freezing basement.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk says four buses carrying evacuees from Mariupol left the destroyed city on Wednesday and the evacuations of women, children and the elderly will continue on Thursday.

Refugees

More than five million people have now fled Ukraine following the Russian invasion, the United Nations says.

But one million Ukrainians have since returned to the country, according to a spokesman for Ukraine’s border forces.

Economy

Ukraine is reportedly working to convince Germany and other Western allies to shift Russia’s shipments of natural gas from the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Ukraine’s pipeline.

G7 finance ministers said they have provided and pledged together with the international community additional support to Ukraine exceeding $24bn for 2022 and beyond, adding they were prepared to do more.

Diplomacy