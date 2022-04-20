Blast kills three, injures 19 in market in northeast Nigeria

Armed groups have been carrying out attacks against communities and security targets across northern Nigeria.

Three people were killed and 19 injured after an explosion at a crowded market in Nigeria’s Taraba state in the country’s northeast, local police have said.

Usman Abdullahi, police spokesman for Taraba, said the blast in the rural Iware community occurred on Tuesday at a drinking spot in a section of a busy market, leaving three dead and more than a dozen people with injuries.

“It is suspected to have been caused by [an] improvised explosive device that detonated. Investigations are ongoing,” Abdullahi told Reuters via a phone message.

Nigeria is plagued by insecurity as armed groups carry out attacks against communities and security targets in different parts of the north.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.