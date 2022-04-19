The school in Dasht-e-Barchi – a Hazara Shia neighbourhood – was hit by two blasts, Kabul police spokesman says.

A boys’ school in western Kabul’s Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood has been hit by blasts, causing casualties, police in the Afghan capital say.

Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran told AFP news agency on Tuesday that two improvised explosive devices were placed outside the Abdul Rahim Shahid high school in the capital’s western neighbourhood.

He had earlier tweeted that three blasts had rocked the school, which is in an area mainly inhabited by the Shia Hazara community – an ethnic and religious minority frequently targeted by ISIL (ISIS) attacks in the past.

Tuesday’s blasts occurred as students were coming out of their morning classes, a witness told the AFP.

The head of a hospital nursing department, who declined to be named, told Reuters news agency at least four people were killed and 14 wounded in the blasts.

Al Jazeera however, has not been able to independently confirm the casualty figure.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which followed a lull in violence over the cold winter months and after foreign forces withdrew last year.

Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers say they have secured the country since taking power in August, but international officials and analysts say the risk of a rebellion remains.

Many of the attacks in the past several months have been claimed by ISIL.

In May last year at least 85 people – mainly girl students – were killed and about 300 were wounded when three bombs exploded near their school in Dasht-e-Barchi.