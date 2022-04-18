Police say officers wounded three people in Norrkoping as marchers protested against the far-right group’s plan to burn the Quran.

At least three people have been injured after Swedish police fired “warning shots” on protests in the eastern city of Norrkoping – the second there in four days against the planned burning of the holy Quran by a far right group.

Four people were arrested among the approximately 150 participants, as protester threw stones at officers and cars were set on fire, police said on Sunday.

“Police fired several warning shots. Three people seem to have been hit by ricochets and are now being cared for in hospital,” police said in an online statement, adding none of the injuries was life-threatening.

“All three injured are arrested on suspicion of crime.”

Police and protesters have been engaged in clashes over the past days, leading to injuries to several officers and the torching of multiple vehicles.

The violence began on Thursday after a demonstration organised by Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right political party Hard Line. The violence began after a demonstration was organised by Paludan.

Paludan, who had permission for a series of demonstrations across Sweden during the Easter weekend, is known for Quran burnings.

On Sunday, they rallied again to protest another gathering, which in the end Paludan abandoned.

According to health services quoted by local news agency TT, 10 people were hospitalised with minor injuries following the clashes and similar unrest in the neighbouring town of Linkoping, where Hard Line also abandoned a demonstration.

In the city of Malmo, a bus caught fire after unknown perpetrators threw a burning object at the vehicle, broadcaster SVT reported.

Passengers managed to escape the vehicle before anyone was hurt.

Other vehicles and several dustbins were also set on fire in Malmo and police were pelted with stones and Molotov cocktails on Saturday night.