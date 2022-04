Moscow says the move is in ‘response to London’s unbridled information and political campaign aimed at isolating Russia internationally’.

Russia has banned entry to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and several other top officials after the United Kingdom imposed sanctions on Russia over its military operation in Ukraine.

“This step was taken as a response to London’s unbridled information and political campaign aimed at isolating Russia internationally, creating conditions for restricting our country and strangling the domestic economy,” Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Saturday.

The ministry accused the UK government of “unprecedented hostile actions”, in particular referring to sanctions on Russia’s senior officials.

“The British leadership is deliberately aggravating the situation surrounding Ukraine, pumping the Kyiv regime with lethal weapons and coordinating similar efforts on the behalf of NATO,” the ministry said.

Russia’s entry blacklist includes UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, former PM Theresa May and the first minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon.

The UK has been part of an international effort to punish Russia with asset freezes, travel bans and economic sanctions since President Vladimir Putin moved troops into Ukraine on February 24.