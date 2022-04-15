As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 51st day, we take a look at the main developments.

Here are the key events so far on Friday, April 15.

Fighting

Powerful explosions were heard in Kyiv early on Friday, and air raid sirens blared across Ukraine as residents braced for new Russian attacks.

Ukraine’s military said it repulsed eight attacks in the east in the past 24 hours and destroyed several vehicles, including four tanks.

The governor of the Kharkiv region said four civilians were killed and 10 wounded in the Russian shelling of Kharkiv city.

A second village in Russia’s Belgorod region has come under fire from Ukraine.

Russian officials said Ukrainian helicopters hit residential buildings and injured seven people in the Bryansk region.

Russia’s setbacks could lead President Vladimir Putin to resort to using a tactical or low-yield nuclear weapon, CIA Director William Burns says.

Civilians

Ukraine says nine humanitarian corridors agreed to evacuate civilians from eastern cities, including Mariupol.

A United Nations committee says the lives of some 2.7 million people with disabilities are at risk in Ukraine.

At least 503 civilians killed in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region since Russia launched its invasion on February 24.

Ukraine asked the UN to facilitate the return of Ukrainian children who have been “illegally deported from the territory of Ukraine to Russian families”.

Diplomacy