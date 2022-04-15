Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events on day 51
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 51st day, we take a look at the main developments.
Published On 15 Apr 2022
Here are the key events so far on Friday, April 15.
Fighting
- Powerful explosions were heard in Kyiv early on Friday, and air raid sirens blared across Ukraine as residents braced for new Russian attacks.
- Ukraine’s military said it repulsed eight attacks in the east in the past 24 hours and destroyed several vehicles, including four tanks.
- The governor of the Kharkiv region said four civilians were killed and 10 wounded in the Russian shelling of Kharkiv city.
- A second village in Russia’s Belgorod region has come under fire from Ukraine.
- Russian officials said Ukrainian helicopters hit residential buildings and injured seven people in the Bryansk region.
- Russia’s setbacks could lead President Vladimir Putin to resort to using a tactical or low-yield nuclear weapon, CIA Director William Burns says.
Civilians
- Ukraine says nine humanitarian corridors agreed to evacuate civilians from eastern cities, including Mariupol.
- A United Nations committee says the lives of some 2.7 million people with disabilities are at risk in Ukraine.
- At least 503 civilians killed in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region since Russia launched its invasion on February 24.
- Ukraine asked the UN to facilitate the return of Ukrainian children who have been “illegally deported from the territory of Ukraine to Russian families”.
Diplomacy
- The threat of Russia potentially using tactical or low-yield nuclear weapons in Ukraine cannot be taken lightly, CIA Director William Burns said.
- President Joe Biden said top US officials are deciding soon whether to send a senior official to Kyiv in a show of support for Ukraine.
- The United Kingdom has sanctioned two close associates of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, saying it was the largest asset freeze imposed by the government.
- France says its embassy in Ukraine will return to Kyiv from the western city of Lviv, where it had been relocated in early March after the Russian invasion.
- Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says that a meeting between Russia’s Putin and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not a distant prospect.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies