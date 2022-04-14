News|Russia-Ukraine war

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: List of key events on day 50

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 50th day, we take a look at the main developments.

Danyk Rak, 12, holds a cat standing on the debris of his house destroyed by Russian forces' shelling in the outskirts of Chernihiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. After shelling Danyk's mother Liudmila Koval had to have her leg amputated and was injured in her abdominal cavity. She is still waiting for proper medical treatment. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Danyk Rak, 12, holds a cat standing amid the debris of his house destroyed by Russian shelling in the outskirts of Chernihiv, Ukraine [File: Evgeniy Maloletka/AP]
Published On 14 Apr 2022

Here are the key events so far on Thursday, April 14.

Fighting

  • The Russian navy’s Black Sea flagship is “seriously damaged” by an ammunition explosion. A Ukrainian government official claims the vessel was hit by missiles.
  • Russian television broadcast clips of what it said was the surrender in the besieged port of Mariupol showing unarmed men in military fatigues walking with their hands up towards masked soldiers.
  • Russia beefs up forces for a new assault in the eastern Donbas region.
  • The mayor of the northeastern city of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest, said bombings have increased significantly.
  • Russia says it will view United States and NATO vehicles transporting weapons on Ukrainian territory as legitimate military targets.
  • “Ukraine is a crime scene,” the International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor said on a visit to Bucha, one of several towns where Russia is accused of massacring civilians.

INTERACTIVE Russia Ukraine War Who controls what Day 50

Diplomacy

  • Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe experts find evidence of war crimes and crimes against humanity by Russia in Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilians.
  • US President Joe Biden has called Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy to assure him of “ongoing US support” for Kyiv.
  • UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says a “global ceasefire doesn’t seem possible”, indicating the UN is still waiting for answers from Russia to concrete proposals for evacuating civilians and delivering aid.

INTERACTIVE Russia-Ukraine war Refugees DAY 50 April 14 6GMT

Economy and business

  • Russia can easily redirect energy exports away from the West to countries that really need them while increasing domestic consumption of oil, gas and coal, President Vladimir Putin says.
  • The UK said it had imposed new sanctions on 206 individuals.
  • US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns that China’s stance towards Russia and its invasion of Ukraine could affect countries’ willingness to collaborate and trade with Beijing.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies