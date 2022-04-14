Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: List of key events on day 50

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 50th day, we take a look at the main developments.

Here are the key events so far on Thursday, April 14.

Fighting

The Russian navy’s Black Sea flagship is “seriously damaged” by an ammunition explosion. A Ukrainian government official claims the vessel was hit by missiles.

Russian television broadcast clips of what it said was the surrender in the besieged port of Mariupol showing unarmed men in military fatigues walking with their hands up towards masked soldiers.

Russia beefs up forces for a new assault in the eastern Donbas region.

The mayor of the northeastern city of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest, said bombings have increased significantly.

Russia says it will view United States and NATO vehicles transporting weapons on Ukrainian territory as legitimate military targets.

“Ukraine is a crime scene,” the International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor said on a visit to Bucha, one of several towns where Russia is accused of massacring civilians.

Diplomacy

Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe experts find evidence of war crimes and crimes against humanity by Russia in Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilians.

US President Joe Biden has called Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy to assure him of “ongoing US support” for Kyiv.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says a “global ceasefire doesn’t seem possible”, indicating the UN is still waiting for answers from Russia to concrete proposals for evacuating civilians and delivering aid.

Economy and business