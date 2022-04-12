South Africa: Overnight floods kill 20 in KwaZulu-Natal province

The city of Durban was affected the most in the overnight floods.

At least 20 people are thought to have died in South Africa’s eastern coastal province of KwaZulu-Natal due to unusually heavy rainfall, according to media reports, while officials were still trying to assess the extent of the damage.

There are fears that numerous people have been injured while damage to property was extensive in the overnight rains. The military has been put on alert.

Local media outlet eNCA reports that major roads in the cities of Durban and Umlazi have been closed due to the flooding. The situation was aggravated by power outages while the country’s ageing infrastructure appeared unable to absorb the masses of water.

On social media, residents shared videos of water rushing into houses and settlements. A government spokesperson called on the public to stay indoors as the rainfall continues.