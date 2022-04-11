Parliament set to meet to elect a new PM, with opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif the favourite to win after a week-long constitutional crisis.

Pakistan’s parliament is set to meet to elect a new prime minister after Imran Khan became the first leader in the country’s history to lose a no-confidence vote.

Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif is the favourite to win after a week-long constitutional crisis.

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has nominated former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi as its candidate.

If Qureshi loses, PTI says its members of parliament will resign en masse, potentially creating the need for urgent by-elections for their seats.

Here are the latest updates:

1 min ago (08:56 GMT)

Stocks soar amid signs of political stability

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 index has soared more than 1,500 points, with analysts attributing the rally to a potential end to weeks of political instability, the Dawn newspaper has reported.

The index opened at 44,444.58 and was up by 1541.57 points, or 3.47 percent, by 12:30 pm (0730 GMT), the report said.

“The market has responded positively to political stability,” analyst Tahir Abbas told Al Jazeera.

9 mins ago (08:49 GMT)

‘Can’t be part of assembly where…’

Former Information Minister and member of Khan’s PTI party, Fawad Chaudhry, says party legislators will resign if they lose the prime ministerial election in parliament.

“We cannot be a part of the assembly where Shehbaz Sharif is the prime minister,” Chaudhry told reporters outside the parliament building.

48 mins ago (08:10 GMT)

Who is Shehbaz Sharif?

Shehbaz Sharif, leader of the centrist Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and former chief minister of Pakistan’s most populous Punjab province, seems likely to be chosen ahead of Khan loyalist Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the former foreign minister.

Sharif, 70, is the younger brother of three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who was barred by the Supreme Court in 2017 from holding public office and subsequently went abroad for medical treatment after serving just a few months of a 10-year jail sentence for corruption charges.

52 mins ago (08:05 GMT)

Parliament to meet to elect new PM

Parliament’s lower house will convene for a session to decide the new prime minister at approximately 2pm (09:00 GMT).

No elected prime minister has completed a full term in the nuclear-armed nation since it won independence from colonial Britain in 1947.

59 mins ago (07:59 GMT)

Photos: Anger on streets as Khan dismissed

Tens of thousands of supporters of deposed Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan have marched in cities across the country, saying they want him back in power.

Khan, 69, was dismissed in the early hours of Sunday after losing a no-confidence vote, paving the way for him to be replaced by a politician from the opposition alliance.

