Macron to face Le Pen in French election runoff: Projections

Macron won 28.1 to 29.5 percent of votes, while Le Pen won 23.3 to 24.4 percent of voter support, they projected. The hard left’s Jean-Luc Melenchon polled third on Sunday, with approximately 20 percent, the projections also showed.

Following the announcement of the projections, Macron received the backing of the defeated Socialist, Communist, Green and right-wing candidates in his second-round election battle against Marine Le Pen.

In a boost for the president, Communist Party candidate Fabien Roussel, Socialist Anne Hidalgo, Yannick Jadot of the Greens and right-wing Republicans’ candidate Valerie Pecresse said they would vote for him to prevent the far-right leader coming to power.

“So that France does not fall into hatred of all against all, I solemnly call on you to vote on April 24 against the far-right of Marine Le Pen,” Hidalgo, who polled ninth with just under two percent of votes, said.

Pecresse also said she would vote for Macron, warning of “disastrous consequences” if he did not win the runoff.

Far-right candidate Eric Zemmour will call on his supporters to back Le Pen, Marion Marechal – who is an ally of Zemmour and Le Pen’s niece – told BFM TV.

Late campaign run

Not for two decades has a French president won a second term.

Barely a month ago, Macron appeared near certain to reverse that, riding high in polls thanks to strong economic growth, a fragmented opposition and his statesman role in trying to avert war on Europe’s eastern flank.

However, he paid a price for late entry into the campaign during which he eschewed market walkabouts in provincial France in favour of a single big rally outside Paris. A plan to make people work longer also proved unpopular.

By contrast, Le Pen for months toured towns and villages across France, focusing on cost-of-living issues that trouble millions and tapping into anger towards the political elite.

A Le Pen victory on April 24 would lurch France, the EU’s second largest economy, from being a driving force for European integration to being led by a euro-sceptic who is also suspicious of the NATO military alliance.

While Le Pen has ditched past ambitions for a “Frexit” or to haul France out of the eurozone’s single currency, she envisages the EU as a mere alliance of sovereign states.

Who next holds the Elysee Palace will depend on how those who backed Macron and Le Pen’s rivals cast their ballots. In past elections in 2002 and 2017, voters on the left and right have united to block the far-right from power.