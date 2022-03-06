Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: List of key events from day 11

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its eleventh day, we take a look at the major developments.

These are the key events so far from Sunday, March 6. Get all the latest updates here.

Zelenskyy speaks to Biden

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy holds a phone conversation with his US counterpart, Joe Biden to discuss ongoing efforts to provide financial support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia. Earlier, he had pressed US legislators for additional funding and an embargo on Russian oil imports. The White House has so far ruled out such a ban for fear of driving up consumer prices.

Ukraine leader thanks Musk

Zelenskyy also speaks to SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk and thanks him for giving Ukraine access to his company’s satellite internet system, Starlink. “I’m grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds,” Zelenskyy said in a tweet. “Next week we will receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities.” The Ukrainian leader also jokes they discussed possible space projects, which he would talk about “after the war”.

Talked to @elonmusk. I’m grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds. Next week we will receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities. Discussed possible space projects 🚀. But I’ll talk about this after the war. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 5, 2022

Visa and Mastercard suspensions

Card payment giants Visa and Mastercard join the growing list of international brands refusing to do business with Russia.

Ceasefire attempt fails

Russia resumes its offensive against the besieged southeastern city of Mariupol after a ceasefire agreed to allow the evacuation of civilians breaks down. Each side blames the other. Officials in Mariupol had announced plans for a large-scale evacuation during the ceasefire but later said they had to postpone the operation in the face of continued Russian shelling. Russia accused Ukrainian forces in Mariupol of blocking residents from leaving. Doctors Without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontieres, or MSF) warns that the humanitarian situation in the city is “catastrophic” and that it is “imperative” to set up a humanitarian corridor.

Approaching Kyiv

Russian forces inch closer to the capital, Kyiv, from the north and the west. Reports describe scenes of widespread destruction in the northern town of Chernihiv, where dozens of civilians have been killed in shelling, missile attacks and air raids. Read about daily life in Kyiv as Russian troops close in here.

Putin threatens statehood

Russian President Vladimir Putin warns Ukraine it might lose its statehood if its leaders “continue to do what they are doing”. He also directs threats at NATO, saying any countries imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine will be considered enemy combatants while equating the global sanctions on his country to a declaration of war. Zelenskyy has pleaded for a no-fly zone, but NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg rejects the call, saying it could lead to a wider war in Europe.

Refugee numbers grow

More than 1.37 million people have fled Ukraine into neighbouring countries since the Russian invasion began last week, the United Nations says. Read about the situation at the Ukrainian-Polish border here.



Israeli PM visits Putin

Putin holds three-hour face-to-face talks with Naftali Bennett, Israel’s prime minister. Bennett, who has not joined the chorus of world leaders forcefully condemning Russia’s attack, later speaks with Zelenskyy.

Aeroflot suspends international flights

Russian flagship airline Aeroflot says it is suspending all its international flights beginning March 8, except to neighbouring Belarus. The move compounds the international isolation of Russia, which is already being shunned by foreign airlines and travel operators.

More talks planned