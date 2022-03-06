The US is in ‘active’ discussion with European allies on a possible ban on oil imports from Russia while, says Antony Blinken.

The US government is considering a ban on oil from Russia in a push to ramp up pressure on Moscow.

A second attempt to evacuate an estimated 200,000 people out of Mariupol has come to a halt amid ongoing hostilities.

Missile strikes have destroyed the international airport in Vinnytsia.

Here are the latest updates:

29 seconds ago (22:13 GMT)

US does not see imminent amphibious assault on Odesa: Official

The United States does not believe a Russian amphibious assault in or near the Ukrainian city of Odesa is imminent, a senior US defence official has said, amid growing concern about a potential attack on the city.

The official, who spoke to the Reuters news agency on condition of anonymity, estimated Russia had launched about 600 missiles since the start of its invasion and deployed into Ukraine about 95 percent of combat forces it had pre-staged outside of the country.

Russian forces continued to try to advance and isolate Kyiv, Kharkhiv and Chernihiv and are meeting “strong Ukrainian resistance,” the official said.

7 mins ago (22:07 GMT)

Netflix halts service in Russia

Streaming giant Netflix has suspended its service in Russia.

A statement from the company cited “circumstances on the ground” for its decision to suspend its Russian service but didn’t offer any additional details.

The US-based platform had already halted its acquisitions in Russia, as well as its production of original programmes.

15 mins ago (21:58 GMT)

Bolshoi conductor quits after pressure over Ukraine invasion

Tugan Sokhiev, the music director and principal conductor at Moscow’s prestigious Bolshoi Theatre, has announced his resignation, saying he came under pressure to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian said in a statement that he was resigning “with immediate effect” from his post at the Moscow theatre as well as his equivalent position at France’s Orchestre National du Capitole de Toulouse.

28 mins ago (21:45 GMT)

Russian forces interfering at Ukraine nuclear plant: IAEA

Russian forces have tightened their control on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant since seizing it on Friday, the United Nations nuclear watchdog has warned.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, said he was “extremely concerned” after Ukraine’s nuclear regulator informed the agency that staff members at the plant, the largest in Ukraine, are now required to seek approval from Russian forces for any operation, even maintenance.

35 mins ago (21:38 GMT)

Poland refugee count surpasses a million

More than a million refugees have crossed the border from Ukraine into Poland since Russia launched its invasion, Polish border guards have said.

“Today at 8:00 pm (19:00 GMT) the number of people from Ukraine into Poland exceeded a million. This is a million human tragedies,” the border guard service wrote on Twitter.

55 mins ago (21:19 GMT)

US mulls possible ban on oil imports from Russia

The United States government is consulting with its European allies on a potential import ban of oil from Russia.

“We are now talking to our European partners and allies to look in a coordinated way at the prospect of banning the import of Russian oil,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN.

The debate also revolved around “making sure that there is still an appropriate supply of oil on world markets,” Blinken said. “That’s a very active discussion as we speak.”

US President Joe Biden has not explicitly ruled out such a move.

Welcome to Al Jazeera’s continuing coverage of the Ukraine-Russia crisis.

Read all the updates from Sunday, March 6, here.