Mozambique announces new prime minister after cabinet reshuffle

New ministers were named after a major reshuffle by President Filipe Nyusi.

Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi has appointed a new prime minister and filled several other posts, including the finance minister, as part of a cabinet reshuffle.

A statement from the presidency on Thursday named Adriano Afonso Maleiane as the replacement for Carlos Agostinho do Rosário, who had been prime minister since 2015.

It also named Ernesto Max Tonela as the minister of economy and finance, and Carlos Zacarias, currently chairman of the National Petroleum Instituto (INP) responsible for licensing oil and gas projects, as mineral resources and energy minister.

On Wednesday, Nyusi had fired six ministers, without giving a reason, in what was seen as a major cabinet reshuffle.