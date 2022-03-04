Burkina Faso military names interim prime minister

The new prime minister is expected to be a key figure in the three-year transitional government in the West African state.

Burkina Faso’s military government has appointed an interim prime minister, according to a statement from its transitional president, Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba.

In a statement on Thursday, the military government named Albert Ouedraogo, a development economist and university professor, as prime minister.

Coup leader Damiba was inaugurated as president in February, only a few weeks after leading disgruntled officers to overthrow democratically elected President Roch Marc Christian Kabore.

The 52-year-old Ouedraogo will now work alongside Damiba in attempting to entrench political stability in the country for a period of three years before elections.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which suspended Burkina Faso from its governing bodies following the coup, had asked the military authorities to rapidly propose a timetable for restoring constitutional order.