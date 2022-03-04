At least 30 killed as mosque bombed in northwest Pakistan

Explosion occurred as worshippers gathered at the Kucha Risaldar mosque in Peshawar’s old city for Friday prayers.

A powerful bomb exploded inside a Shia mosque in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar on Friday, killing more than 30 worshippers and wounding dozens more, many of them critically.

The explosion occurred as worshippers had collected in the Kucha Risaldar mosque in Peshawar’s old city for Friday prayers, police said.

“We are in a state of emergency and the injured are being shifted to the hospital. We are investigating the nature of the blast but it seemed to a suicide attack,” police officer Mohammad Sajjad Khan said.

Ambulances rushed through congested narrow streets carrying the wounded to Lady Reading Hospital, where doctors worked feverishly. No one immediately claimed responsibility.

Similar attacks have occurred in the region, located near the border with neighbouring Afghanistan.

Shayan Haider, a witness, had been preparing to enter the mosque when the powerful explosion threw him to the street.

“I opened my eyes and there was dust and bodies everywhere,” he said.

At the Lady Reading Hospital Emergency department, there was chaos as doctors struggled to move the many wounded into operating theatres.

Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the bombing.