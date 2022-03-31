Zelenskyy recalls Ukraine’s ambassadors to Morocco and Georgia

Ukrainian president suggests diplomats did not do enough to convince countries to back Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has recalled Ukraine’s ambassadors to Morocco and Georgia, suggesting the diplomats had not done enough to convince those countries to punish Russia for its invasion last month.

“With all due respect, if there won’t be weapons, won’t be sanctions, won’t be restrictions for Russian business, then please look for other work,” Zelenskyy said during a nighttime video address to the nation on Wednesday.

“I am waiting for concrete results in the coming days from the work of our representatives in Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Africa,” he added.

Zelenskyy, who has been addressing parliaments around the world via video link urging countries to send more money and arms, called diplomacy “one of the key fronts” in the battle to win the war against Russia. He also said he was expecting results from Ukraine’s military attaches in embassies abroad.

His comments came as a delegation of politicians from Ukraine’s parliament visited Washington to push the United States for increased assistance, saying their country needs more military equipment, more financial help and tougher sanctions against Russia.

The administration of US President Joe Biden has led the Western response to the February 24 invasion, levelling unprecedented sanctions against Russia and funnelling weapons and aid to Ukraine.

Now in its fifth week, the war has so far killed thousands of people and wounded even more, with some four million forced to flee abroad.