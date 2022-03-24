Switzerland probes suspected deadly group jump from building

Four people have been found dead at the foot of a residential building in Montreux, and a fifth is in serious condition.

Four people have been found dead at the foot of a building in the lakeside city of Montreux, with a fifth person hospitalised in serious condition, according to Swiss police.

Alexandre Bisenz, a spokesman for the Vaud regional police, told The Associated Press news agency that he could not immediately confirm a news report in Swiss daily Blick, citing an unidentified police official saying that the five had jumped from a building.

Bisenz told the AP an investigation is under way into the incident that occurred at about 7am (06:00 GMT) on Thursday. He declined to provide further details.

Montreux, a bucolic lakeside city, is best known as a tourist hotspot and in particular for its annual jazz festival.