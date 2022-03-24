Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: List of key events from day 28

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 28th day, we take a look at the main developments.

These are the key events so far on Thursday, March 24. Get the latest updates here.

Fighting

Thursday marks one month since the start of the war. In a video message, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls for global protests to demand an end to the Russian invasion.

The British Ministry of Defence says Ukrainian forces are carrying out successful counterattacks against Russian positions on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has told reporters 264 civilians in the city were killed by Russian attacks. Russia denies targeting civilians.

Russia says its forces launched long-range weapons from the sea to hit a Ukrainian arms depot outside the northwestern city of Rivne and two Tochka-U missile launchers in an industrial zone in the outskirts of Kyiv.

Diplomacy

US President Joe Biden has arrived in Brussels to take part in meetings of the NATO alliance, as well as of the Group of 7 nations and the European Union.

Zelenskyy is scheduled to address the NATO leaders.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says allies will agree to send four “battle groups” to eastern members Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia.

Refugees

More than 3.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country following Russia’s invasion, the UN says. More than 10 million have been displaced from their homes.

Sanctions

A top US official says new sanctions are coming against Russian “political figures” and wealthy elites close to President Vladimir Putin.

Russia plans to demand payment in roubles for its gas sales to “unfriendly” countries, Putin says, responding to a freeze on Russia’s assets by foreign nations.

Renault suspends work at Moscow factory

French car giant Renault says it is immediately suspending operations at its Moscow factory after Kyiv calls for a boycott of the company for staying in Russia. Renault is also considering “possible options” for its Russian affiliate AvtoVAZ, the company said in a statement.

