Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: List of key events from day 28

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 28th day, we take a look at the main developments.

Relatives and friends attend a funeral for four of the Ukrainian military servicemen, who were killed during an air attack in a military base in Yavoriv, in a church in Lviv, Ukraine [File: Bernat Armangue/AP]
Published On 24 Mar 2022

These are the key events so far on Thursday, March 24. Get the latest updates here.

Fighting

  • Thursday marks one month since the start of the war. In a video message, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls for global protests to demand an end to the Russian invasion.
  • The British Ministry of Defence says Ukrainian forces are carrying out successful counterattacks against Russian positions on the outskirts of Kyiv.
  • Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has told reporters 264 civilians in the city were killed by Russian attacks. Russia denies targeting civilians.
  • Russia says its forces launched long-range weapons from the sea to hit a Ukrainian arms depot outside the northwestern city of Rivne and two Tochka-U missile launchers in an industrial zone in the outskirts of Kyiv.

Diplomacy

  • US President Joe Biden has arrived in Brussels to take part in meetings of the NATO alliance, as well as of the Group of 7 nations and the European Union.
  • Zelenskyy is scheduled to address the NATO leaders.
  • NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says allies will agree to send four “battle groups” to eastern members Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia.

Refugees

  • More than 3.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country following Russia’s invasion, the UN says. More than 10 million have been displaced from their homes.

Sanctions

  • A top US official says new sanctions are coming against Russian “political figures” and wealthy elites close to President Vladimir Putin.
  • Russia plans to demand payment in roubles for its gas sales to “unfriendly” countries, Putin says, responding to a freeze on Russia’s assets by foreign nations.

Renault suspends work at Moscow factory

  • French car giant Renault says it is immediately suspending operations at its Moscow factory after Kyiv calls for a boycott of the company for staying in Russia. Renault is also considering “possible options” for its Russian affiliate AvtoVAZ, the company said in a statement.

