Airport security staff strike disrupts air travel across Germany

Travellers have faced flight cancellations across Germany as security staff at several airports staged another one-day strike amid a wage dispute.

The walkout comes on Tuesday after airlines, which are reeling from soaring fuel prices and airspace closures due to the war in Ukraine, had to cancel hundreds of flights to and from German airports due to strikes last Monday and Tuesday.

Labour union Verdi called the strike for this Tuesday at Frankfurt, Berlin, Bremen, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Duesseldorf and Cologne/Bonn airports.

Duesseldorf airport said airlines had cancelled 140 out of about 260 planned flights to and from the western German city for Tuesday.

At Cologne/Bonn, 73 out of 123 flights have been cancelled.

Verdi is demanding that employers raise the wages of the about 25,000 airport security employees in Germany by at least one euro ($1.1) an hour for the next 12 months and that staff in different parts of the country earn the same.

BDLS, the association of aviation safety companies, has said that all of Verdi’s demands combined amounted to pay increases of up to 40 percent and were “utopian”.

The next round of wage talks has been scheduled for Thursday.