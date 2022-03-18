Mozambique: Cyclone Gombe death toll rises to 53

In recent years, Southern Africa has suffered repeated devastating cyclones and scientists believe climate change is fuelling their intensity.

Tropical Cyclone Gombe has killed at least 53 people since it hit Mozambique a week ago, a sharp rise from earlier estimates.

According to the National Institute of Disaster Management (INGC) on Thursday, another 80 people have been injured and 400,000 affected since the cyclone swept into northern and central areas of the country, flooding towns and destroying houses.

The initial death toll in the southern African country was estimated at seven.

Data showed Gombe had completely destroyed 45,000 homes and partially destroyed 30,000.

In the past few years, Southern Africa has suffered repeated devastating cyclones of the type that used to be relatively rare, and scientists believe climate change is fuelling their intensity via warming of the Indian Ocean.

In January, Tropical Storm Ana killed at least 88 people across Southern and Eastern Africa.