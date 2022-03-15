Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: List of key events from day 20

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 20th day, we take a look at the main developments.

Fighting continues

Russian forces continue pounding cities throughout Ukraine. Two powerful explosions have rocked the capital, Kyiv, while air raid sirens were heard in several cities, including Odesa, Chernihiv, Cherkasy and Smila.

Chernobyl power plant

Power has been restored to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, according to a report by the Ukraine 24 television station.

Diplomacy

A new round of talks between Ukraine and Russia will be held after discussions on Monday paused with no breakthrough. Ukraine says it wants “peace, an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops”.

The leaders of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia plan to travel to Kyiv on a European Union mission to show support for Ukraine.

The Kremlin denies reports citing US officials that Russia asked China for military equipment after invading Ukraine. Beijing called the reports “disinformation”.

Food warning

UN chief Antonio Guterres is urging global action to prevent a “hurricane of hunger and a meltdown of the global food system”, warning that less-wealthy nations stand to suffer greatly.

Evacuations

Ukrainian officials say more than 4,000 people have been evacuated from front-line cities. About 2.8 million people have fled Ukraine, according to the latest tally from the UN refugee agency.

More sanctions

EU member states have agreed on a fourth package of sanctions against Russia. Diplomats say the punitive measures will target Russian steel and iron and include an export ban on luxury goods and a ban on investment in the energy sector.

Ukraine leader to address Congress

Zelenskyy will address the US Congress by video link-up on Wednesday, House and Senate leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer announced. Congress last week approved nearly $14bn in aid to Ukraine.

