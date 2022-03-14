More than 4,000 people evacuated from front-line cities, but Ukrainian official accuses Moscow of firing on civilians in Kyiv region.

A new round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials will resume on Tuesday.

More than 4,000 people were evacuated from front-line Ukrainian cities on Monday, the country’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has said.

Vereshchuk accuses Russian forces of firing on civilians in the Kyiv region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has sought to extend martial law in the country for an additional 30 days from March 24.

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths confirms an additional $40m will be allocated to respond to “grim and escalating crisis” in Ukraine.

A top US official has expressed “deep” concern over China’s alignment with Russia.

A Fox News correspondent has been injured near Kyiv and hospitalised, the network said.

Here are the latest updates:

7 mins ago (21:56 GMT)

MENA faces food shortages amid Ukraine war: WFP spokesperson

Nations in the Middle East and North Africa will face food shortages as the conflict continues.

Ukraine and Russia are major exporters of wheat around the world. Lebanon relies on Ukrainian wheat for up to 50 percent of its supply, compared to 42 percent for Tunisia and 22 percent for Yemen 22, said Shaza Moghraby, spokesperson for the World Food Programme in New York.

“It’s definitely going to have a ripple effect. And you know, this comes at a time when we were warning about unprecedented hunger,” Moghraby told Al Jazeera. “It could not come at a worse time.”

16 mins ago (21:47 GMT)

Putin unlikely to provoke NATO to enter war: US analyst

Russia President Vladimir Putin is unlikely to provoke NATO forces to enter the war in Ukraine as Russian forces continue to suffer logistics and organisational failures, said Lauren Speranza, a director at the Center for European Policy Analysis in Washington, DC.

“I do think he would be hesitant to actually fully escalate this war to bring in NATO,” Speranza told Al Jazeera. “There is no successful political or military end-game for Russia.”

A war involving NATO “would be disastrous for Mr Putin, perhaps even more so than the war that’s already going on in Ukraine”, she added.

28 mins ago (21:35 GMT)

Ukraine’s president seeks to extend martial law

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted a bill to parliament that seeks to extend martial law for another 30 days from March 24, according to the president’s website.

Zelenskyy declared martial law on February 24, the day Russia launched its all-out invasion of Ukraine. Read more about what the measure entails here.

39 mins ago (21:24 GMT)

Russia temporarily banning exports of sugar, wheat

Russia’s prime minister has signed a decree banning the export of white and raw sugar until August 31 to neighbouring Eurasian Economic Union states, a government statement said.

The statement said Russia would also ban wheat, rye, barley and maize exports until June 30.

1 hour ago (20:59 GMT)

US defence secretary adds Bulgaria to European trip

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is adding a stop in Bulgaria to a Europe trip focused on bolstering NATO allies as war rages on in Ukraine, the Pentagon has said.

Austin will leave on Tuesday for Brussels, where he will attend a NATO meeting before traveling to Slovakia. In Bulgaria, Austin will meet military and civilian leaders, it said, without offering further details on his agenda.

Bulgaria, Moscow’s closest ally during the Cold War, is now a European Union and NATO member state that has condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

1 hour ago (20:40 GMT)

More than 4,000 evacuated from front-line cities: Ukraine’s deputy PM

Ukraine was able to evacuate more than 4,000 people from front-line cities on Monday via seven humanitarian corridors, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a video statement.

She said three other humanitarian corridors did not operate successfully and she accused Russian forces of firing on civilians who were evacuating in the Kyiv region.

Russia has repeatedly denied firing on civilians.

1 hour ago (20:36 GMT)

Fox News correspondent injured in Ukraine

A correspondent for Fox News was injured and hospitalised on Monday while covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the United States television network said.

Benjamin Hall, a Briton who covers the US Department of State for Fox News, was injured while “newsgathering outside of Kyiv”, Fox News said in a statement.

“We have a minimal level of details right now, but Ben is hospitalized and our teams on the ground are working to gather additional information,” it said.

2 hours ago (20:22 GMT)

World Bank approves $200m in additional funding for Ukraine

The World Bank has announced it is making available nearly $200m in additional and reprogrammed financing to bolster Ukraine’s social services for vulnerable people, on top of $723m approved last week.

The financing is part of a $3bn package of support the World Bank previously announced for Ukraine over the coming months.

2 hours ago (20:18 GMT)

Can the UAE be a safe haven for Russia’s oligarchs?

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), and in particular, the emirate of Dubai, has a reputation for being a playground for the rich, and one that does not ask too many questions about how wealth has been obtained.

That looks likely to continue, despite increasing Western pressure to squeeze Russia financially – turning the UAE into an even more attractive proposition for rich Russians seeking a safe haven for their wealth, and undermining the effort to force Russia to pull back from its invasion of Ukraine.

Read more here.

2 hours ago (20:14 GMT)

US official raises ‘deep’ concern over China’s alignment with Russia

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has raised “deep” concerns over China’s alignment with Russia in an “intense” seven-hour discussion with China’s top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, a senior Biden administration official said.

In a statement, the White House said the pair discussed a range of issues in US-China relations, “with substantial discussion of Russia’s war against Ukraine”.

“They also underscored the importance of maintaining open lines of communication between the United States and China,” it said.

Welcome to Al Jazeera’s continuing coverage of the Ukraine-Russia crisis.

Read all the updates from Monday, March 14 here.