Russian troops have laid siege to the Ukrainian port city as US and its allies continue to pressure Moscow to end war.

Russian shelling has prevented the evacuation of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol again, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister says.

Ukrainian interior ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko says situation in Mariupol is “critical”.

Russian forces have shelled Ukraine’s port city of Mykolayiv, regional governor says.

US and its top allies are revoking Russia’s “most favoured nation” status amid pressure campaign on President Vladimir Putin to end the war.

UN says it is not aware of a biological weapons programme in Ukraine.

Ukrainian envoy to UN dismisses Moscow’s accusation that Kyiv is operating US-backed biological weapons laboratories as “insane delirium”.

Here are the latest updates:

47 seconds ago (21:41 GMT)

US sanctions Russians over support for N.Korea weapons programme

The United States has announced economic sanctions against two Russian individuals and three entities over their support for North Korea’s weapons programme.

The sanctions target “a network of Russia-based individuals and entities complicit in helping the DPRK procure components for its unlawful ballistic missile systems,” the Treasury under-secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, Brian Nelson, said in a statement, referring to North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

3 mins ago (21:39 GMT)

Money transfers from abroad will be paid only in roubles, Russia’s central bank says

Russians receiving money transfers from foreign banks will only be allowed to withdraw the cash in roubles, the central bank has said, the latest move in a bid to cope with western sanctions.

The bank said the new temporary measure would come into effect on Saturday. It did not give an end date.

The bank said on Tuesday that until September 9, banks could not sell hard currency to Russian citizens.

25 mins ago (21:17 GMT)

US imposes more sanctions on Putin’s inner circle, Russian oligarchs

The US has announced more sanctions on members of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle, as well as oligarchs and others who backed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Treasury Department said in a statement that three family members of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov were targeted by the sanctions, as was the management board of the sanctioned VTB Bank.

Twelve members of the Russian Duma were also blacklisted, the department said.

48 mins ago (20:54 GMT)

Russia to supply Belarus with modern weapons: Belta news agency

The leaders of Russia and Belarus have agreed that Moscow would supply its neighbour with the most up-to-date military equipment in the near future, the official Belarus Belta news agency said.

Belta also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko agreed at their Kremlin meeting on joint steps for mutual support in face of Western sanctions, including on energy prices.

The news agency did not provide additional details.

56 mins ago (20:46 GMT)

US Defense Secretary to attend NATO meeting in Brussels

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will attend a meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels on March 16, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby has said.

“We can expect the defence ministers to talk seriously about what NATO is doing to better shore up its defences,” Kirby told reporters.

Austin also will later travel to Slovakia for further discussions with leaders there, Kirby said.

1 hour ago (20:38 GMT)

Biden expected to sign bill containing $13.6bn in Ukraine aid

Biden is set to sign a spending bill that contains $13.6bn in emergency military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. The US Senate gave final approval to the bill late on Thursday, sending it to Biden’s desk for final approval.

“We’re giving the Ukrainians billions for food, medicine, shelter, and support for the over two million refugees who have had to leave Ukraine,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Read more on the legislation here.

1 hour ago (20:31 GMT)

YouTube blocking access to Russian state-owned media

YouTube is immediately blocking access around the world to channels associated with Russian state-funded media, the company has said, citing a policy barring content that denies, minimises or trivialises well-documented violent events.

The world’s most used streaming video service said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine now fell under its violent events policy and violating material would be removed.

YouTube spokesman Farshad Shadloo said the blocking of the Russian outlets was in line with that policy.

1 hour ago (20:24 GMT)

Russian shelling prevents Mariupol evacuation, Ukraine says

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has said Russian shelling prevented evacuees from leaving the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, while Russian forces also stopped some buses of people trying to flee the Kyiv region.

In a video address, Vereshchuk said some planned evacuations were successful, including 1,000 people who were evacuated from the village of Vorzel, in the Ukrainian capital area.

Russian forces have laid siege to Mariupol, and Ukraine says 1,582 civilians have died there since the invasion began.

