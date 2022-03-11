Military drone likely flying from Ukraine crashes in Croatia

Croatia to open a probe after a ‘pilotless military aircraft’ enters its airspace undetected by air defences and crashes without causing injuries.

A drone that apparently flew all the way from the Ukrainian war zone has crashed on the outskirts of the Croatian capital, Zagreb, triggering a loud blast but causing no injuries, according to Croatian authorities.

A statement issued on Friday after Croatia’s National Security Council meeting said the “pilotless military aircraft” entered Croatian airspace overnight from neighbouring Hungary at a speed of 700 kilometres per hour (430mph) and an altitude of 1,300 metres (4,300 feet).

The council said that an official criminal investigation will be launched and that NATO will be informed about the incident.

The crash means that the large drone flew at least 560km (350 miles) apparently undetected by air defences in Croatia and Hungary, both members of the Western military alliance.

Military experts of The War Zone online magazine said that the aircraft is likely a Soviet-era Tu-141 Strizh reconnaissance drone that must have severely malfunctioned and crossed over the entirety of Hungary and into Croatia from Ukraine.

It said that Ukraine is the only known current operator of the Tu-141.

‘Good fortune’

Zagreb Mayor Tomislav Tomasevic said parts of the flying object were scattered in several locations. He said authorities were working to determine how the incident happened and that initial findings indicated it was an accident.

“No one was hurt and that is good fortune,” said Tomasevic. “It is a relatively big object. … It is amazing that no one was hurt.”

The Croatian police said they arrived at the scene of the explosion on the outskirts of Zagreb after calls from residents.

They said they found a large crater and two parachutes in a wooded area. Some parked cars were damaged.

Photos from the scene show metal pieces of the wreckage scattered on the ground, a parachute hanging from tree branches and what seems to be a section of a wing.

Police sealed off the area of the blast for investigation. The Tu-141 has parachutes used for soft landings.

Witnesses quoted by the media said they first heard a large explosion that rocked the ground, then a foul smell.