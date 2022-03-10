Ukraine tells UN nuclear watchdog it lost contact with power station in country’s north, a day after a power cut there.

Ukraine tells UN nuclear watchdog IAEA it has lost all contact with facilities at the Chernobyl nuclear power station, which is now held by Russian forces.

Over 400,000 civilians have so far been evacuated in Ukraine, according to Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky.

More than 12,000 people have been evacuated from Sumy, while no civilians have been able to leave besieged Mariupol.

High-level talks in Turkey between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba have not produced a ceasefire agreement.

Fighting intensifies around Kyiv as Ukrainian forces attempt to block a column of Russian tanks.

30 seconds ago (22:28 GMT)

Top US aid official hails ‘solidarity’ of Ukraine’s neighbours

The head of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has praised countries neighbouring Ukraine for their “solidarity and generosity” in welcoming more than 2 million refugees amid the war.

“The unity of these frontline states—Moldova, Slovakia, Romania, Poland & Hungary—has taken Putin by surprise,” Samantha Power said on Twitter.

As 2M+ Ukrainians flee their country, the solidarity and generosity of their neighbors has been unprecedented. The unity of these frontline states—Moldova, Slovakia, Romania, Poland & Hungary—has taken Putin by surprise. Here’s how they’re helping: — Samantha Power (@PowerUSAID) March 10, 2022

24 mins ago (22:05 GMT)

Russian forces shell Ukraine institute which has an experimental reactor, parliament says

Russian forces shelled an institute in the city of Kharkiv that is home to an experimental nuclear reactor and a neighboring hostel is on fire, the Ukrainian Parliament has said.

In a tweet, the parliament’s official website said fighting close to the Institute of Physics and Technology was continuing.

🛑 Russia just attacked #Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology

Experimental nuclear reactor is located inside. The shelling caused a fire in a neighbouring hostel; the fight continues.#StopRussia #StopRussia #ClosetheSkyoverUkraine pic.twitter.com/H88CYHGl9C — Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (@ua_parliament) March 10, 2022

25 mins ago (22:03 GMT)

Ukraine banking leader calls for stiffer financial sanctions on Russia

Valeria Gontareva, a former governor of the National Bank of Ukraine, says seized Russian assets should be used to help rebuild Ukraine.

The sanctions imposed by Western nations against Moscow are having “seismic negative affects to the Russian economy”, Gontareva told Al Jazeera.

She said that is not enough, however, because revenue from Russian oil and gas sales will be sufficient to continue financing the ongoing war.

31 mins ago (21:58 GMT)

UN and partners boost presence and aid supplies inside Ukraine

UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric has said humanitarian organisations are “deploying additional staff across Ukraine and are working to move supplies to warehouses in different hubs” within the country and outside.

He added that an estimated 1.9 million Ukrainians have been internally displaced, while more than 2.3 million have now crossed the western border in search of safety.

Dujarric also said the World Food Programme was “deeply concerned about the impact of conflict on Ukraine’s food security and the waning ability of families in embattled areas, to feed themselves.”

43 mins ago (21:45 GMT)

US urges Russia to allow civilians to safely depart Ukrainian cities

Washington has urged Moscow to allow civilians to safely depart Ukrainian cities and towns besieged by Russian troops, saying that the forces now encircle multiple cities after having destroyed much of the critical infrastructure.

“Putin’s military plan to quickly capture Ukraine, it is clear now has failed. So he’s now turning to a strategy of laying waste to population centres to try to break the will of the people of Ukraine, something he will not be able to do,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters.

1 hour ago (21:28 GMT)

Ukraine tells IAEA it has lost all contact with Chernobyl after power cut

Ukraine has told the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog that it has lost all contact with the radioactive waste facilities at Chernobyl next to the defunct power plant, which is now held by Russian forces.

“Ukraine informed the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] that it had lost today all communications with the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant [NPP], the day after the Russian-controlled site lost all external power supplies,” the IAEA said in a statement, adding that before there was contact by email.

#Ukraine nuclear regulator told IAEA today it had lost all communication w/ #Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, can no longer provide updated info. @RafaelMGrossi says IAEA’s aware of reports that power has now been restored to the site, need for confirmation. https://t.co/GhdMceMgRP pic.twitter.com/8iwjPzmef1 — IAEA – International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) March 10, 2022

1 hour ago (21:28 GMT)

Hungary intervenes to stabilise fuel supply amid surge in demand

Hungary’s government has ordered a truck stoppage for four days starting on Saturday and cut the excise tax on fuel as part of efforts to stabilise fuel supplies after a surge in demand in recent days, a government official said.

“Supply is ensured, there is no reason for panic and the government maintains the cap on fuel prices,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, said during a news conference.

1 hour ago (21:28 GMT)

Facebook, Instagram to temporarily allow calls for violence against Russians

Meta Platforms will allow Facebook and Instagram users in some countries to call for violence against Russians and Russian soldiers in the context of the Ukraine invasion, according to internal emails seen by the Reuters news agency, in a temporary change to its hate speech policy.

The social media company is also temporarily allowing posts that call for death to Russian President Vladimir Putin or Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in countries including Russia, Ukraine and Poland, according to a series of internal emails to its content moderators.

Meta did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

