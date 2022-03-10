Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: List of key events from day 15

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 15th day, we take a look at the main developments.

These are the key events so far on Thursday, March 10. Get all the latest updates here.

Foreign ministers meet

The top diplomats of Russia and Ukraine arrive in Antalya, Turkey to hold face-to-face talks, the first high-level contact since Russia’s invasion on February 24. Neither side, however, expects a breakthrough.

Anger at Mariupol hospital attack

Ukraine accuses Russia of a “war crime” over a devastating attack on a children’s hospital in besieged Mariupol, with Washington branding the bombing “barbaric”. At least 17 people are injured, with footage showing the wounded streaming from the destroyed building past burning cars and a giant crater. Russia dismisses the accusation as “fake news”.

Mayor says more than 1,200 dead in Mariupol siege

Some 1,207 civilians have been killed in the 10-day Russian siege of the port city, its mayor says. The figure could not be independently verified. The Red Cross calls the situation in Mariupol “apocalyptic” after more than a week without water, power or heat. Safe routes out have repeatedly come under attack.

Russians approach Kyiv

Fears are mounting Ukraine’s capital Kyiv will also soon be encircled, with Russian tanks in places just a few kilometres from the city limits.

35,000 evacuated

Some 35,000 civilians have been evacuated from other Ukrainian cities during a 12-hour ceasefire, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hoping three more corridors will open on Thursday for Mariupol, Volnovakha and Izyum.

2.2 million flee Ukraine

The United Nations says at least 2.2 million people have fled Ukraine, with more than half now in Poland. It has called the exodus Europe’s fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II.

Women and child killed

Two women and a 13-year-old boy have been killed overnight in the bombing of Velyka Pysarivka village near the badly hit northern city of Sumy close to the Russian border.

Additional US aid to Ukraine

US lawmakers have passed a $14bn aid package for Ukraine, while Canada pledged more military equipment. The International Monetary Fund, meanwhile, approves $1.4bn in emergency financing for Ukraine.

Patriot missiles, no jets

The United States has deployed two new Patriot surface-to-air missile batteries in Poland to protect its front-line NATO ally. However, the Pentagon has definitively rejected a Polish offer to give its Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine amid fears of a wider conflict.

Nuclear plants ‘not reporting’

The International Atomic Energy Agency says it is not receiving updates from either Chernobyl or Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plants, both of which are now in Russian hands. But the UN’s nuclear watchdog says there is “no critical impact on safety” at Chernobyl, the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster in 1986, from a loss of power there.

