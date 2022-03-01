As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its sixth day, we take a look at the major developments.

Russia is pressing on with its invasion of Ukraine, defying mounting global pressure that saw a war crimes probe opened against it and sanctions smash its economy.

More than 350 civilians, including 14 children, have been killed during the invasion, according to Ukraine’s government, while more than half a million people have fled the country.

Below are the key moments from Tuesday, March 1, the sixth day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine:

Kyiv braces

Satellite images showed a vast military column amassing just north of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, where residents are braced for a Russian assault.

Russians reach Kherson

Russian forces reached the southern city of Kherson near Moscow-controlled Crimea, setting up checkpoints on its outskirts, its mayor said. Moscow claimed to have besieged the city two days ago.

Dozens of Ukrainian soldiers killed

A Ukrainian official said a Russian artillery attack on a military unit in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv, killed at least 70 Ukrainian soldiers on Monday.

Air-raid alerts in Kharkiv and other cities

The Kyiv Independent, a Ukrainian news outlet, is reporting air-raid sirens in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other cities, including Vinnytsia, Uman and Cherkasy.

Turkey blocks warships

Turkey warned countries not to pass warships through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits, limiting the movement of Russian and other naval assets by invoking a 1936 treaty.

No breakthrough at talks

Negotiators from Ukraine and Russia ended the first round of talks with no breakthrough. Both sides agree to conduct a second round “soon”.

Nuclear fear

The head of the United Nations atomic energy watchdog, the IAEA, expressed “grave concern” that invading Russian troops are operating close to Ukraine’s largest nuclear power station near Zaporizhzhia.

Rouble crashes

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered emergency capital controls and forced exporters to buy roubles to prop up the currency, which fell by more than 30 per cent at the start of trade on Monday against the United States dollar.

Ukraine says Starlink equipment has arrived

Ukraine’s minister of digital transformation said equipment to use SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service has arrived in his country.

No Hollywood films

Disney and Sony Pictures stopped the release of their films in Russian cinemas because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mastercard blocks several financial institutions

Mastercard blocked multiple financial institutions from its payment network as a result of sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

You can read key moments from Day 5 here