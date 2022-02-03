Biden: Raid in Syria has taken ISIL leader ‘off the battlefield’

A senior US administration official told Reuters Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi was killed in the raid.

United States President Joe Biden has said the leader of ISIL (ISIS) has been “taken off the battlefield” following a raid in Syria that also killed six children and four women

A senior US administration official told reporters ISIL leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi was killed in the raid. The official said he blown himself up.

Biden said he would address nation about the the operation at 9:30 AM ET (1430GMT) on Thursday.

“Last night at my direction, US military forces in the northwest Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our Allies, and make the world a safer place,” Biden said in the statement.

“Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi—the leader of ISIS,” Biden said.

ISIS named al-Qurayshi as its head in 2019 after confirming the death of former leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

