Which countries are sending military aid to Ukraine?

In the Russian-Ukraine war, many countries including neutral non-aligned Sweden have started to send military aid.

As the war between Ukraine and Russia continues to escalate after Moscow sent its troops into its neighbouring country, several countries across the globe are sending military aid to Kyiv.

According to Ukraine’s health ministry, the conflict has killed more than 350 civilians since the beginning of Russia’s invasion.

The UN’s refugee agency also believes at least 368,000 people have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries, mostly to Poland.

So, which countries are sending military assistance to Ukraine?

United States

On February 25, President Joe Biden instructed the State Department to release up to an additional $350m worth of weapons from US stocks to Ukraine.

In a memorandum to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden directed that $350m allocated through the Foreign Assistance Act be designated for Ukraine’s defence.

Ukraine has been asking for Javelin anti-tank weapons and Stinger missiles to shoot down aircraft.

The Pentagon said the weapons included anti-armour, small arms, body armour and various munitions in support of Ukraine’s front-line defenders. A State Department spokesperson said anti-aircraft systems were also included in the material.

Over the past year, the United States has committed more than $1bn in security assistance to Ukraine, Blinken said.

United Kingdom

In January, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the UK had “taken the decision to supply Ukraine with light anti-armour defensive weapon systems”.

On Wednesday, Downing Street promised military support to Ukraine, including lethal defensive weapons.

“In light of the increasingly threatening behaviour from Russia and in line with our previous support, the UK will shortly be providing a further package of military support to Ukraine,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson told parliament. “This will include lethal aid in the form of defensive weapons and non-lethal aid.”

France

France, which has already sent help, is dispatching more military equipment as well as fuel.

Paris said it has acted on earlier Ukrainian requests for defensive anti-aircraft and digital weapons.

The Netherlands

The Netherlands will supply air defence rockets and anti-tank systems to Ukraine, the Dutch government said in letters to parliament on Saturday.

The Dutch government agreed to a Ukrainian request to rapidly ship 200 Stinger air defence rockets and 50 “Panzerfaust 3” anti-tank weapons with 400 rockets, the letters said.

It is also jointly considering sending a Patriot air defence system alongside Germany to a NATO battle group in Slovakia, it said.

Germany

Germany will supply Ukraine with 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger surface-to-air missiles from Bundeswehr stocks for defence against Russia.

It is a major shift from Berlin’s longstanding policy of banning weapon exports to a conflict zone.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine marks a turning point. It is our duty to do our best to support Ukraine in defending itself against Putin’s invading army,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Saturday.

Canada

Ottawa is sending lethal military weaponry to Ukraine and loaning Kyiv half a billion Canadian dollars ($394m) to help it defend itself.





Sweden

Stockholm is also breaking its historic neutral stance to send 5,000 anti-tank rockets to Ukraine as well as field rations and body armour.

It is the first time Sweden has sent weapons to a country in armed conflict since the Soviet Union invaded neighbouring Finland in 1939.

Belgium

Belgium says it will supply Ukraine with 3,000 more automatic rifles and 200 anti-tank weapons, as well as 3,800 tonnes of fuel.

Portugal

Portugal is giving Ukraine night-vision goggles, bulletproof vests, helmets, grenades, ammunition and automatic G3 rifles.

Greece

Greece, which has a large diaspora community in Ukraine – 10 of whom have been killed – is sending “defence equipment” as well as humanitarian aid.

Romania

Romania – which shares a border with Ukraine – is offering to treat wounded people from the crisis zones in its 11 military hospitals as well as sending fuel, bulletproof vests, helmets and other “military material” worth $3.3m.

Spain

The Spanish government has promised to send 20 tonnes of aid to Ukraine, mostly medical and defensive equipment such as bulletproof vests.

Czech Republic

Prague said Saturday it is sending Ukraine 4,000 mortars “in the next few hours” as well as an arsenal of 30,000 pistols, 7,000 assault rifles, 3,000 machine guns, many sniper rifles and a million bullets.

The Czechs had already promised Kyiv 4,000 mortars worth $1.6m which have yet to be delivered.