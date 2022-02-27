The Ukrainian president says the planned talks on the Belarusian border will be held without preconditions.

Ukrainian and Russian officials will meet for talks at a venue on the Belarusian border with Ukraine, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The talks, the first since Russia unleashed a full-scale invasion of Ukraine last week, would be held without preconditions and are the result of a phone call between Zelenskyy and the Belarusian president, the Ukrainian leader said.

“We agreed that the Ukrainian delegation would meet with the Russian delegation without preconditions on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, near the Pripyat River,” he said in a statement.

Al Jazeera’s Dorsa Jabbari, reporting from Moscow, said there was “some confusion” about where the Ukraine-Russia talks will take place.

“The Ukrainians are saying these talks will be held near the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, but according to the Russians, they believe, still, that the talks will take place in the southeastern city of Gomel in Belarus,” she said.

“There seems to be some confusion about where the location for these talks will be.”

Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Ukraine will “not give up a single inch of … territory” after agreeing to talks with Russia.

“We go there [to the talks] to listen to what Russia wants to say, we are going without any … preliminary agreement on what the outcome of these talks can be. We are going there to listen and to say what we think of this war and Russia’s actions,” Kuleba said in a televised address.

“Between now and the moment that the talks are wrapped up, [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko assured President Zelenskyy that no Belarusian military force will be used against Ukraine,” he added.

“We can only hope that Lukashenko will stick to his word. And between now and the moment when these talks are wrapped up, we will continue to fiercely defend our country, to defeat Russian forces if they try to continue their offensive operations.

Zelenskyy previously rejected Belarus, an ally of Moscow which used it as a staging ground for its multipronged invasion, as a location for potential talks.

Speaking in Russian in a video message on Sunday, Zelenskyy listed the cities of Warsaw, Bratislava, Istanbul, Budapest or Baku as possible alternative venues.

Fierce fighting continues

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces battled Russian troops pushing into the city of Kharkiv on Sunday on the fourth day of the invasion that has shaken Europe’s longstanding security architecture and pushed Germany to boost its defence spending.

The invasion of Ukraine from three sides, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, is the biggest assault on a European state since World War II.

The attack, which Russia calls a special operation, has so far failed to topple the government in Kyiv or take major cities, but has driven hundreds of thousands of refugees, mainly women and children, into neighbouring countries.

Russian soldiers and armoured vehicles entered the northeastern city of Kharkiv and firing and explosions could be heard, witnesses said. A burning tank was visible in a video posted by the government.

Ukraine’s fighters repelled the attack, according to authorities in the city, the country’s second-largest with a population of about 1.4 million.