Vote expected as EU and US agree to impose sanctions on Russian president, foreign minister for invasion of Ukraine.

UN Security Council will meet on Friday to vote on resolution condemning Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Spokesperson for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says ready to discuss ceasefire and peace with Russia.

US says it will sanction Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Russian forces are advancing towards Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, as they continue their assault on the country.

Putin calls for Ukraine’s military to remove the country’s government from power.

The UN says more than 50,000 Ukrainians have fled to other countries since the fighting started.

5 mins ago (22:38 GMT)

UNGA must hold emergency meeting: Amnesty International

Agnes Callamard, the secretary general of Amnesty International, has called for the UN General Assembly to adopt a resolution denouncing Russia’s “unlawful attack” and “calling for an end to all violations of humanitarian law and human rights”.

“The lives, safety and well-being of millions of civilians is at stake,” she tweeted, though a UNGA resolution would be non-binding.

9 mins ago (22:33 GMT)

Russia’s invasion ‘threatens international system’, US envoy to UN says

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US envoy to the United Nations, has accused Russia of threatening the international system with its invasion of Ukraine.

“Russia’s latest attack on our most fundamental principles is so bold, so brazen that it threatens our international system as we know it. We have a solemn obligation to not look away,” she told the UN Security Council.

Echoing Biden’s comments from earlier this week, Thomas-Greenfield said Russia is engaged in a “war of choice” in Ukraine.

“Russia chose to inflict untold suffering on the Ukrainian people and on its own citizens,” she said. “Russia chose to violate Ukraine’s sovereignty, to violate international law, to violate the UN Charter.”

14 mins ago (22:29 GMT)

Russia will ‘most likely veto any resolution’: Amnesty chief

Callamard has said that Russia “will most likely veto any resolution” at the UN Security Council meeting.

“If the UNSC is paralyzed, it is up to the entire membership to step up,” she added.

The Security Council is scheduled to meet later today to discuss the situation but #Russia will most likely veto any resolution. If the UNSC is paralyzed, it is up to the entire membership to step up. @amnesty is calling for an emergency meeting of the UN General Assembly. — Agnes Callamard (@AgnesCallamard) February 25, 2022

25 mins ago (22:18 GMT)

IMF says Ukraine requested emergency funding

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Ukraine has requested emergency funding.

Georgieva said the IMF will “work closely with the authorities to support Ukraine” in all the ways it can.

“Beyond Ukraine, the repercussions of the conflict pose significant economic risks in the region and around the world,” she added in a statement. “We are assessing the potential implications, including for the functioning of the financial system, commodity markets, and the direct impact on countries with economic ties to the region.”

46 mins ago (21:57 GMT)

Canada to impose sanctions on Russia’s Putin

Canada is imposing sanctions on Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said.

“We will be imposing sanctions on President Putin and his fellow architects of this barbaric war, his chief of staff and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov,” Trudeau told a news conference. “These men bear the greatest responsibility for the death and destruction occurring in Ukraine.”

Canada will also levy additional sanctions on Belarus and its leaders for “abetting” Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Trudeau said.

He also expressed support for barring Russia from SWIFT.

1 hour ago (21:38 GMT)

Ukraine and Russia are discussing place and time for talks: Reports

Ukraine and Russia are discussing a place and time for talks, Zelenskyy’s spokesman has said.

“Ukraine was and remains ready to talk about a ceasefire and peace,” spokesman Sergii Nykyforov said on social media.

1 hour ago (21:35 GMT)

Ukrainian diaspora in US, Canada rallies against ‘surreal’ attack

The Ukrainian diaspora in the United States and Canada is demonstrating, fundraising and organising social media campaigns, as well as calling on their elected leaders to act after Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Read more here.

1 hour ago (21:33 GMT)

Bulgaria closes its airspace to Russian carriers

Bulgaria will ban flights into the country operated by Russian airlines and will close its airspace to all Russian aircraft from Saturday, the country’s transport ministry has said.

The ministry said the move was a result of the escalation of the military conflict and as a sign of solidarity with Ukraine.

1 hour ago (21:32 GMT)

US to provide additional security aid to Ukraine, Pentagon says

The United States will provide additional security assistance to Ukraine, the Pentagon has said, adding it was determining the best way to deliver that support.

“I’ll be very clear here: We are going to provide additional security assistance for Ukraine. We will. How that is going to be done is still being worked out,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said during a news briefing, adding: “The airspace over Ukraine is contested.”

1 hour ago (21:31 GMT)

UK bans Russian private jets from its airspace

UK Transport Minister Grant Shapps has said that no Russian private jet can fly in UK airspace or touch down, effective immediately.

“Putin’s actions are unlawful and anyone benefitting from Russia’s aggression in Ukraine is not welcome here. I’ve strengthened our ban in the UK so that no Russian private jet can fly in UK airspace, or touchdown – effective immediately,” Shapps tweeted.

Poland and Czech Republic also said they were banning Russian airlines from their respective airspace, while airlines, including British Airways and Virgin Atlantic, began routing flights around Russian airspace.

Putin’s actions are unlawful and anyone benefitting from Russia’s aggression in Ukraine is not welcome here. I’ve strengthened our ban in the UK so that no Russian private jet can fly in UK airspace, or touchdown – effective immediately. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) February 25, 2022

