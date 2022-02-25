Russia-Ukraine: Mapping anti-war protests around the world

Thousands of people in several cities across the globe have taken part in anti-war protests.

Thousands of people have taken to public squares and Russian embassies across the globe to protest President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

From London and New York to Beirut and Istanbul, demonstrators, some cloaked in Ukrainian flags, have come out in droves to show solidarity with Ukrainians.

The invasion, which took place on Thursday morning, comes after months of rising tensions between Russia, Ukraine, and its Western allies.

As Ukrainians prepare for an assault on the capital Kyiv, hundreds of Russians staged anti-war protests in Moscow, St Petersburg and Nizhny Novgorod, among other cities.

More than 1,745 protesters across 54 cities were arrested on Thursday. Russians have also signed open letters to demand a halt to the attack on Ukraine.

Police officers detain a demonstrator holding a sign reading: ‘I’m against the war’ in Moscow, Russia, February 24, 2022 [Denis Kaminev/AP]

The map and list below shows the locations where sizeable protests have occurred. More protests are planned in the coming days across cities worldwide.

International cities where protests have taken place:

Amsterdam; Athens; Austin; Barcelona; Beirut; Berlin; Bern; Budapest; Chicago; Copenhagen; Denver; Dublin; Edinburgh; Frankfurt; Geneva; Houston; Istanbul; Krakow; London; Madrid; Melbourne; Milan; Naples; New York City; Nice; Oslo; Ottawa; Paris; Prague; Rome; San Francisco; Stockholm; Sydney; Tallinn; Tbilisi; Tel Aviv; The Hague; Tokyo; Turin; Vienna; Vilnius; Warsaw; Washington, DC; Wellington.

Protests have taken place in at least 50 Russian cities including: Chelyabinsk; Moscow; Nizhny Novgorod; Novosibirsk; Perm; Saint Petersburg; Yekaterinburg.

A police officer arrests a woman during a gathering in Saint Petersburg, Russia [Dmitri Lovetsky/AP]

Alexandra Prockow holds up a sign as Ukrainian supporters rally against the attack on Ukraine in Toronto, Canada [Nick Lachance/Reuters]

People attend a pro-Ukrainian demonstration on Whitehall, near Downing Street, in London, UK [Peter Cziborra/Reuters]

Demonstrators protest in front of the Austrian foreign affairs ministry in Vienna, Austria against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine [Alex Halada/AFP]

Protesters attend a rally against Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Tokyo, Japan [Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters]